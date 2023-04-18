Shinsuke Nakamura, someone that Triple H wants to push in WWE, was never seen as a "main eventer" by Vince McMahon.

This comes after Shinsuke returned to WWE TV on Friday Night SmackDown last week, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action.

Showing that 'The Game' has big plans for him, Nakamura then cut a promo where he set his sights on Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As if it wasn't obvious from the way he booked Shinsuke in NXT, Triple H is a huge fan of the Japanese star, and had him return in a big way on SmackDown last week.

The booking of Nakamura, who was described recently as "incredible", will serve as a big reminder of how different WWE is under HHH, with Vince McMahon not being the biggest fan of the former NXT Champion during his time in charge.

Speaking on his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg explained that while Triple H may view Shinsuke as a main event talent, Vince didn't feel the same way, via Ringside News.

Vince gave him a bunch of opportunities, butt look I think th argument can be made that, ‘Can he, could he be a top guy?’ I think the language barrier might have gotten in the way.I think now, what are we, five years ahead of that? And look, the world’s changed. I think he could totally be the champion.”

Road Dogg is essentially saying that while Vince did give Shinsuke opportunities, which some fans may argue with, the 77-year-old could have seen the fact that English isn't his first language as a "barrier".

However, the argument now seems to be that Nakamura could very much be World Champion in WWE under Triple H, which isn't too much of a hot take considering he's one of Japan's biggest legends.

Latest news on Shinsuke Nakamura

As noted, Shinsuke returned to WWE TV on SmackDown last week, beating Madcap Moss in his first televised match of 2023.

Nakamura was last seen in Japan, wrestling for NOAH against The Great Muta as part of the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement tour.

Now that he is back, it seems like Shinsuke could be going after Roman Reigns following an interesting promo he cut after the show, which you can read more about by clicking here.

