WWE co-founder Vince McMahon has resolved a hearing related to settlements related to the sexual assault charges, that were not disclosed, and will pay more than $1.7 million in charges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated that the 79-year-old circumvented WWE's internal accounting controls, causing material misstatements. McMahon has agreed to the settlement. He will have to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimburse the WWE with a payment of $1,331,000.

CNBC is reporting that the former CEO of WWE has agreed to settle his case with the SEC over federal securities charges for failing to inform the company of the $10.5 million settlement agreements with two women, including Janel Grant. Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon and the former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, on the 25th of January 2024. She alleged that VMcMahon had sexually assaulted and trafficked her whilst working for the company. A statement from McMahon's was released on X saying:

The case is closed. Today ends nearly three years of investigation by different governmental agencies. There has been a great deal of speculation about what exactly the government was investigating and what the outcome would be. As today’s resolution shows, much of that speculation was misguided and misleading. In the end, there was never anything more to this than minor accounting errors about some personal payments that I made several years ago while I was CEO of WWE. I’m thrilled that I can now put all this behind me.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as information becomes available.