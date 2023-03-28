Vince McMahon turned down the opportunity to bring the World Heavyweight Championship back in WWE in 2022.

A new report has claimed that McMahon was pitched the idea of bringing back the iconic title last year, which didn't end up happening.

Fans have been calling for WWE to bring back the title affectionately known as 'Big Gold' for several years now, with some even hoping Triple H does it soon.

What pitch did Vince McMahon turn down in 2022?

The World Heavyweight Championship merged with the WWE Championship ten years ago, when Randy Orton beat John Cena at TLC in December 2013.

The title is regarded as one of the best-looking in wrestling history, which is why, coupled with its lineage, WWE fans want to see it return soon.

Interestingly, BeltFanDan, one of the most reliable sources for title belts, is reporting that the World Heavyweight Championship was pitched as a Universal Championship replacement in 2022.

Early 2022 I heard the World Heavyweight Championship was pitched as Universal title replacement. Vince McMahon also wanted a new unified belt for WrestleMania 40.

The report, which you can see above, also notes that Vince, before his retirement in July 2022, was planning on bringing in a new Unified title belt for WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

Fans, as noted, would have loved to have seen the World Heavyweight Championship return, but there's no word, at least as of now, why Vince didn't bring it back.

What are Triple H's plans for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Right now, WWE only has one World title, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is held by Roman Reigns.

However, GiveMeSport exclusively reported this month that Triple H wants to separate the world titles by SummerSlam 2023, viewing it as Vince's "final mess", which you can read more about by clicking here.

GiveMeSport also broke the news this week, which you can read more about by clicking here, about Triple H approving the design of a new World Championship, which is expected to debut on TV after WrestleMania.

At the time of writing, there's no word on if Triple H is planning on introducing a brand new title, or if he just wants to redesign one of WWE's existing title belts, but GiveMeSport will keep you updated with all the latest information on the matter.

