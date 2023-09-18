Highlights Dean Ambrose left WWE because he felt creatively stifled and unappreciated, departing when his contract expired in April 2019

Ambrose became Jon Moxley in AEW, where following his debut in May 2019, he'd go on to become one of the industry's biggest stars

And now, Moxley has revealed that Vince McMahon admitted to 'taking him for granted' during the final days of his run with WWE

Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) has revealed the last thing Vince McMahon said to him before he left WWE to go to AEW.

While WWE remains the top dog in terms of the wrestling industry, AEW is proving to be a worthwhile alternative for many fans.

It’s no small feat that Tony Khan and co were able to sell over 81,000 tickets for All In at Wembley Stadium, putting on what is being dubbed the 'biggest wrestling show in history'.

Why did Jon Moxley leave wwe?

For the large majority of its existence, AEW have been keen to poach talent from WWE, whether that be due to a particular superstar’s discontent in Vince McMahon’s company, or simply because their contract was coming up and Khan made a favourable offer.

In the last 18 months, we’ve even started to see WWE themselves look at some of their rival’s roster members and plot moves to tempt them over. Of course, it was seismic when Cody Rhodes triumphantly returned to the company he spent a decade working for at WrestleMania 39, but, we’ve also had Brian Pillman Jr. made the jump as the well as reports that Jade Cargill to WWE is all but a done deal.

Though, despite the continued switches from one to the other, there have been defections that have been more influential than others. Your mind might immediately jump to Chris Jericho initially signing with All Elite Wrestling, but, it’s a man who popped up at their first-ever pay-per-view that may take top spot in that regard.

At the time, it was no secret that Dean Ambrose was unhappy in WWE. He felt as if he was creatively stifled, and, as a result chose to leave the company upon the expiry of his contract.

Originally, he didn’t plan to continue wrestling on a full-time basis, especially since AEW weren’t fully established by this point, but, when he walked through the crowd and entered the Double Or Nothing ring as Jon Moxley, he had certainly found a new home.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery'

What did Vince McMahon say to Jon Moxley?

Now, after becoming a three-time AEW World Champion, the 37-year-old has told Bleav what Vince McMahon said to him before he left the WWE.

According to the four-time AEW World Champion and one-time WWE Champion, during the last real conversation that he had with the boss, Vince straight up told him that he 'took him for granted' when talking about Jon’s time in the company.

Name Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose Age 37 Height 6ft 4" Weight 225lbs Accolades 1x WWE Champion, 3x Intercontinental Champion, 2x Raw Tag Team Champion, 1x United States Champion, 2016 Money in the Bank match winner, 3x AEW World Champion, 1x Interim AEW World Champion & 1x International Champion

He spent six and a half years in WWE, portraying any gimmick that those in charge wanted to bestow upon him. Many fans will happily remember his time in The Shield, being introduced to the fans by running through the roster. But, any fan will admit that the company didn’t really have a plan for him post-his time in the popular faction.

It was a relief when the company trusted him with a three-month reign as WWE Champion in 2016, but, still, it felt as if he had earned more runs on top and AEW are certainly treating Moxley as their biggest star today, heading up The Blackpool Combat Club, being the current International Champion and putting on high-quality matches each week on Dynamite.