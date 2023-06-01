Another term which Vince McMahon just seems to hate has been revealed by Jim Cornette.

There is no doubting what Vince McMahon has done for the sports entertainment industry. He has overseen WWE’s success for over five decades, having masterminded the idea behind WrestleMania and even stepping into the ring on a couple of occasions.

Of course, we shouldn’t forget the controversy that the 77-year-old has caused in the past, with numerous lawsuits stacking up against him last summer which forced him into unforeseen retirement.

But, while his past ranges from genius to controversial, some of his most famous stories are outright strange. Whether it be the infamous case of how a sneeze allegedly caused McMahon to sour on giving an on-screen push to Zack Ryder or banning certain words being used on WWE broadcasts, there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason for some of Vince’s rules.

In the past, we’ve seen the word ‘hospital’ being replaced by ‘local medical facility’, a complete ban on the word ‘belt’ and even ‘wrestling’, the name of the industry itself, being switched to ‘sports entertainment’.

Now, on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, another one of McMahon’s weird bans has been revealed. When discussing the recent Mustafa Ali v. Gunther match in Saudi Arabia, Cornette stated that the term to ‘catch a quick one’ was vastly frowned upon by Vince.

“Vince hates that – that’s another Vince McMahon banned term. In the old days, when you weren’t completely sure that guys were gonna agree to going along with doing a job (losing a match), the booker or whoever was doing the finish would go up to the f**king guy and he’d say, ‘Look, you take most of the match, boom boom boom, get some f**king steam on him, whatever, he’ll make a comeback and then let him catch a quick one. Just catch a quick one’. Which means roll you up, or some little quick pin 1-2-3 and you’re fine. And that’s kind of the way that you would talk a guy into it if he was reticent. And Vince McMahon hates that. ‘Catch a quick one, that’s bulls**t’.

So, we can add this phrase to the ever-expanding list of things that just don’t work for McMahon and, with Vince now having some control over WWE following his return to oversee a sale, it’s possible that terms such as ‘hospital’ and ‘wrestling’ will disappear from the company’s weekly programming once again.