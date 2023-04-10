Vince McMahon has sold WWE to Endeavor, but he's still set to earn big money from his role within the company.

McMahon is remaining with WWE, despite the merger with UFC, and will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman of the wrestling giant.

Vince's new salary with WWE has also emerged online, as well as the additional bonuses he'll receive, and both show just how much he's profiting from the major corporate shift.

What is Vince McMahon's WWE salary?

Vince, despite selling WWE, remains an active part of the company, as both Executive Chairman and an employee.

McMahon, according to the latest SEC fillings (via WrestleLamia) has a base salary of $1.2 million a year, his bonuses total around $2.1 million a year, and his stock grants are worth $4.3 million.

Vince is under contract with WWE for two years, but the filing notes that if he's fired without just cause before that period is up, the 77-yer-old will receive his base salary until the end of his term, a lump sum of $6.6 million, and a portion of his bonuses.

The filing highlights that Vince, despite no longer owning WWE, is still very much earning big money from the company's success. It also shows that he likely isn't going to be fired or let go anytime soon, due to the huge money it'd cost Endeavor to make that happen.

Read More: WWE: Hugely disappointing update emerges on Roman Reigns' future

Vince McMahon WWE

Is Vince McMahon running WWE Creative?

Vince is back in WWE, despite retiring in July 2022, and many fans and wrestlers are concerned about his involvement in the day-to-day operations of the company.

Morale and the general enjoyment of WWE shows has been massively up since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer, so with Vince returning, many were worried that both would suffer.

Speaking to CNBC after the sale to Endeavor was announced, Vince said that he is going to be involved in creative on a higher level, but not "in the weeds", and fans really didn't know what to make of his comments.

The worry was exemplified on Raw last week when Vince, according to various reports, was 'back in charge' of the show, changing pre-planned segments and ripping up the script.

Talent hoped that Vince was running the show just because he was already in Los Angeles for WrestleMania, and that ended up being what happened, as he was nowhere to be seen in Portland for SmackDown on Friday night.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.