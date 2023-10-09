Highlights Comments Roman Reigns made in 2020 about working with CM Punk have gone viral again with reports that the former AEW Champion is 'in talks' with WWE

Reigns said that he doesn't like Punk, and didn't shy away from that fact, but said that he'd be willing to work with him if it made good content

CM Punk could be set to come back to WWE, if reports are to be believed, with Survivor Series 2023 the place his comeback could happen

Roman Reigns revealed back in 2020 that he would be willing to work with CM Punk if the former AEW Champion was to return to WWE in the future, despite the fact he doesn't like him.

In an interview that's resurfaced on social media, the 'Tribal Chief' admitted his disdain for Punk, but went on to say he'd still be willing to work a programme with him if it was what the fans wanted.

Footage of Roman's comments went viral online once again following reports from the Wrestling Observer which claimed that Punk is 'in talks' with WWE following his departure from AEW.

Latest news on Roman Reigns

Reigns has been the face of WWE for almost a decade now, but really came into his own following a heel turn and transformation into the 'Head of the Table' in the summer of 2020.

Following his alignment with Paul Heyman, he's become a global superstar and finally won fans over after they spent years rejecting his push from the company, and he's remained one of the top champions in WWE ever since then.

Having won the Universal Championship in August 2020, he has held onto the title ever since, picking up the WWE Championship in the meantime too, and has broken numerous records with his dominance.

He's in a very different place from where he was when Punk last wrestled in WWE, back in January 2014. Back then, Reigns was the muscle in The Shield. Alongside Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose), they were one of the most impressive factions in WWE history, but the trio split later that year, and he's been a solo star ever since.

He has no problem talking about how little he likes the 'Voice of the Voiceless' and they clearly butted heads when they were working together. They actually worked a programme together briefly in the winter of 2013, with Punk embroiled in a feud with The Shield.

The former AEW Champion even beat the trio in a three-on-one handicap match at TLC. Things must not have gone too well behind the scenes though, which is why Reigns has such animosity towards Punk. It's a shining example of his professionalism, then, that he's still willing to work with him.RELATED: The Rock could 'screw people over' with future WWE plans

What did Roman Reigns say about CM Punk?

When asked about working with CM Punk in 2020, Reigns was open and honest about his feelings towards the former WWE Champion, which comments from the interview going viral again on social media

He made my job a lot harder, you know, five or 10 years ago. But if it's something that the fans can get behind and that can really make them, you know, sink their teeth into the product and really dive into the creative with us, I'm willing to do it. I don't like the guy. I mean, I don't know many people that do, but I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case.

As you can read from his quotes above and see from his words above, he might not like Punk, a feeling shared by many other people in the industry, but he'd be willing to work with him if it was what was best for business.

Video: Roman Reigns' comments on CM Punk returning to WWE

Following Punk's very public firing from AEW, rumours have been running wild about a potential return to WWE and recent reports suggest that it may be on the cards, with Survivor Series in Chicago shaping up to offer the perfect opportunity to bring him back.

Tale of the tape Roman Reigns CM Punk Real Name Joe Anoa'i Phil Brooks Date of Birth May 25, 1985 (Age 38) October 26, 1978 (Age 44) Nickname The Tribal Chief The Best in the World Height 6 ft 3 in 6 ft 2 in Weight 265lb 218lb Debut 2010 1999 Finishing Move Spear Go to Sleep (GTS) Hometown Pensacola, Florida Chicago, Illinois

Only time will tell whether that will be the case though, so make sure you stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for all the latest information regarding a CM Punk return to WWE.