If the forbidden door between WWE and AEW ever opens, wrestling fans across the world can get their appetite ready for the dream matches they will be treated to!

The business of professional wrestling is such that inter-promotional matches are extremely rare. That is perhaps why fans are excited about the Forbidden Door pay-per-view which will feature wrestlers from AEW and NJPW locking horns against one another. This arrangement throws up matches that have a once-in-a-lifetime feel, making them highly anticipated and also sparking discord on other possible duels.

In a similar vein, if the hierarchy of WWE and AEW can get into an agreement to have their talents engage with one another for an event, it will throw up some mouth-watering matchups. While some people on the different rosters have shared history, others have charted paths that fans want to see collide.

There are some stars who have switched between WWE and AEW and have grown over the years when it comes to character development. For instance, Jon Moxley has greatly evolved from his Dean Ambrose character, and it'd be interesting in seeing this more-intense version of Mox battle it out with WWE's best.

Thus, donning our fantasy hats, here are 10 WWE vs AEW dream matches that wrestling fans want to see.

10 Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

There is reportedly bad blood between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. There also exists respect in Seth's heart for Punk, who one might remember was the vessel through which Rollins debuted on the WWE main roster as part of The Shield. One would feel Punk has similar positive emotions for Seth Rollins, the competitor.

However, both men proud and successful as they are, have never wrestled as established superstars. And Punk's stint with AEW is enough proof that he is yet to lose any of the spunk that established him as a mainstream star. Thus, a re-run of Rollins vs Punk, which did happen in WWE at a time Rollins was still part of what was one of the greatest factions in WWE, will now be a grudge match that will sell loads of tickets. Moreover, it helps that both are supremely gifted in-ring performers.

9 Gunther vs. Bryan Danielson

Gunther has already shown the WWE Universe that he is a bona fide star. And his niche of hard-hitting wrestling has found talkers/supporters in a world where either storylines or high-flying wrestling grabs attention. These takers are not just fans but also wrestling critics. Thus, there is an easy parallel that can be drawn to Bryan Danielson. Furthermore, when Bryan was part of WWE, much akin to Gunther, his physical stature and highly technical style were not atypical of the promotion's top stars.

Thus, Gunther and Bryan squaring off in the ring will make for such a delectable prospect. Gunther already showed with opponents as varied in their styles as Sheamus and Mustafa Ali that he can successfully tango with anyone. Bryan, on his part, possesses both styles and is one of the greatest ever to lace a pair of boots.

Imagining Gunther trying to chop Bryan's chest off only for the diminutive wrestler to maneuver his way into favorable positions. That is truly a sight for sore eyes.

8 Rhea Ripley vs. Jamie Hayter

Two young women who happen to be mighty fine wrestlers squaring off against one another in a wrestling match is enough to sell itself. When the women being referred to are Rhea Ripley and Jamie Hayter, chances are that this wrestling match will bring the house down.

Believability forms an integral part of wrestling storylines. And both women possess generous doses of the same. This match emanates from a scenario that showcases the advantage of having more than one dominant player in a flourishing industry. With both women so dominant in the ring, good on the microphone, and yet so young, the sky is the limit for both competitors.

Thus, it will make for a scintillating prospect to have the present and future of both promotions locking up against each other in pro wrestling's version of the Ashes.

7 Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Moxley

Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose faced off against each other in a very underwhelming match at WrestleMania 32. The "no holds barred street fight" promised much but left the fans with a weird sense of disappointment because nothing of note happened for 13 minutes and then it ended.

Ambrose later revealed that his ideas of making the match memorable was met with laziness. And now as Moxley, the former WWE Superstar has shown that he can participate in properly contested gorefests. In the real world, it seems unlikely that Brock Lesnar would be interested in this rematch, but in a fantasy scenario, with knowledge of Brock selling for those he rates highly, this will make for a bloody encounter. This fantasy affair would be a welcome break from the template Lesnar bouts of the last decade.

6 Judgment Day vs. House of Black

The thing about a good wrestling card is that it provides space for variety. And while the likes of Damian Priest and Malakai Black will provide plenty of wrestling legitimacy and hard-hitting moves, the build-up to this feud featuring Buddy Matthews and Dominik Mysterio will be extremely entertaining.

With Buddy's real-life girlfriend involved in a storyline angle with Dominik, the exchanges between the two factions are bound to involve this angle, making for really cheeky exchanges between the two groups. And being the serious factions that they are, it will be a truly unique feud for both dark stables.

In terms of wrestling, both factions have really talented wrestlers who will more than deliver when the bell rings. And there should be no doubt about Dominik who has shown that he, in reality, is rather underrated.

5 Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara

Sometimes, all one wants from wrestling is to see two highly acrobatic people jump around, take risks, dive from high places, and overall, do silly things that are visually very attractive. Ricochet versus Sammy Guevara is going to provide exactly that and so much more if they are afforded the space of the arena to play around.

Booking the two high-flyers to attempt one-upping each other's moves will elevate this match further, which once happened in 2017 when neither wrestler was in their current promotion.

Remember the Logan Paul-Ricochet spot from Royal Rumble 2023? This hypothetical dream match between Guevara and Ricochet will have so many similar jaw-dropping moments. Moonsaults, 630s, multiple other flippy moves, and crazy dives will make this a context-free smasher!

4 The Usos vs. The Young Bucks

Fans of WWE in the mid and early 2010s will find it hard to believe, but tag team wrestling can be a lot of fun. And if there exist any two teams that can turn this fun match into an epic, they have to be The Young Bucks and The Usos. Experienced and masters of their craft, both teams can fly around, be hard hitters, and tell stories within the ring.

The fact that these two teams have yet to collide is our loss, especially considering each duo features incredible proponents of the art this is tag team wrestling. With both Usos in their current Bloodline storyline showing their main event drawing potential and The Young Bucks already proving how popular and over they are, this really is wrestling tag team royalty facing off against one another.

The great thing about both teams is that even without any story or build, they will conjure up a classic in a wrestling ring if they ever meet in a dream match.

3 Becky Lynch vs. Britt Baker

Becky Lynch vs Britt Baker would be fire! It is a shame that neither woman has quite been the undisputed top star of the women's division in their respective promotions. Both women, however, have bottomless storytelling and in-ring potential. Furthermore, both have evolved from being the quintessential cookie cutters to more evolved performers, adding shades to their characters.

The two have also been the backbone of their divisions in their respective promotions and have been part of historic headline acts. Thus, a matchup between the two provides for a tantalizing prospect between two wrestlers charting parallel paths. With experience and in-ring know-how aplenty, both women can tango to an absolute classic. Moreover, the two have shown that they have drawing power, establishing their legitimacy.

2 Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

We have seen this before, and we would love to see it again. A proper grudge match between the former gatekeeper of AEW against the current top man of the promotion will be a must-watch and can potentially sell out arenas across the world. The two men share great chemistry and given their ability on the microphone, even before they hit each other with a single move, this match will feel as big-time as it gets.

The pair's feud in AEW showed exactly how intense they can get and anything close to that will have everyone licking their chops. MJF commented after Cody's WrestleMania loss that the American Nightmare feels like a top guy now and the respect, one assumes, is mutual given how MJF was pushed during Cody's time as one of the showrunners at AEW.

Raw, emotional, and driven by shared history, Cody Rhodes vs MJF 2.0 will be a massive occasion if the forbidden door indeed opens. If not, MJF could always choose to jump ship and face Cody in WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024.

1 Roman Reigns vs. Kenny Omega

WWE wants everyone to definitively take Roman Reigns to be the most dominant champion of their modern era. And they have done quite a good job in establishing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's stardom. His current ongoing saga as part of The Bloodline is arguably the company's best-told story, and it has been spread across three years.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega has proved himself to be a vending machine of classic wrestling matches that repeatedly feature in the best-of-the-year conversation. The two wrestlers give genuine superstar vibes, are very charismatic, and feel big-time. All these things, which are not coachable, are present in both wrestlers in abundance.

Omega had once expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns in the ring as he believes that would be a showcase to signify who the "real" world champion truly is. Booking this match around the angle that Omega may not be able to get Reigns up for the one-winged angel will add an interesting dynamic. And with The Bloodline and Young Bucks being involved, there is great potential for this dream match to elevate itself into an all-time cross-promotional classic.