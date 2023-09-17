Highlights WWE and UFC have completed their merger, resulting in the formation of TKO, with Endeavor holding a 51% controlling interest and Vince McMahon as executive chairman.

A potential for a WWE/UFC supercard has since been mocked up by ChatGPT, with matches like Conor McGregor vs Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs Jon Jones.

An undercard for the supershow was also suggested, featuring matches like John Cena vs Daniel Cormier and Triple H vs Nate Diaz.

It was announced in April earlier this year that WWE and UFC would be merging. This process is now officially complete, and the result is TKO, a result of the WWE being brought out by Endeavor, who is the parent company of UFC.

At the time, just one day after WrestleMania – the biggest event of the year for WWE – the company’s executive chairman Vince McMahon, said: “Given the incredible work that Ari [Emanuel, Endeavor CEO at the time] and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Endeavor hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company TKO, and existing WWE shareholders hold a 49% interest. Emanuel has become the CEO of TKO, while Vince McMahon is executive chairman. Dana White, UFC president until now, has become UFC CEO, while Nick Khan remains president of WWE. Endeavor’s Mark Shapiro is the president and chief operating officer of TKO.

The history of WWE & UFC working together

There have been numerous performers over the years who have tried their hands at both WWE and UFC. Some had extraordinary success and were able to transition their styles to both (Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar both spring to mind), while others found it harder (CM Punk, who couldn't quite make a successful transition to UFC)

Fans of both brands have often wondered how a potential WWE/UFC supercard could look if all the stars aligned. To give us some kind of idea of what would go down, The Daily Star asked open source AI ChatGPT how it would book the ultimate battle with WWE and UFC. The venue for this event, also chosen by ChatGPT, was named as AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, boasting a capacity of over 100,000. ChatGPT even threw up the idea of a new match type...

MAIN EVENT - CONOR MCGREGOR VS BROCK LESNAR - UFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Tons of star power here, and McGregor has even hinted that he would be up for giving WWE a go. He has gone so far as to call out the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns earlier this year. The Notorious One certainly meets the criteria to give it a go. Outlandish, talented, and has the mic skills. ChatGPT, for the purposes of this card, however, believes McGregor would be better suited going up against 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar, and even sees McGregor winning by knockout.

ChatGPT said: “This outcome would maintain Conor McGregor's reputation as a top UFC fighter and add intrigue to future MMA matchups.”

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH - ROMAN REIGNS VS JON JONES

Over the past 1,000+ days as Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has steamrollered over everyone in his path. From Daniel Bryan, to Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Edge, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and even family member Jey Uso, Reigns has ruled over the WWE kingdom with an iron fist.

While The Tribal Chief will be unhappy he is not the last match of the night, at least on this card, he has an exciting contest with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Reigns might be unhappy he can’t take the title from Jones, but he will no doubt be happy with a win. ChatGPT reckons Reigns will prevail once more, likely with help from Solo Sikoa.

ChatGPT said: “In the scripted world of WWE, Roman Reigns would likely win to protect his championship status and storylines. However, this match could also end in a disqualification or interference to set up a future encounter.”

RONDA ROUSEY VS BECKY LYNCH

While 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' and 'The Man' have shared a ring in WWE before, they have never had a singles match against each other. They were due to meet at Survivor Series in 2018 before Lynch suffered an injury and was replaced by Charlotte Flair. These three women also headlined WrestleMania 35, with Lynch emerging triumphant to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles.

In what was called a 'Special Attraction' match, ChatGPT said: “A close and hard-fought match with Becky Lynch narrowly emerging victorious, allowing both athletes to showcase their skills.”

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV VS THE UNDERTAKER

The 'Deadman' comes out of retirement for this dream encounter against the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion in a match ChatGPT calls 'Crossover Rules.'

The Undertaker has been spotted at UFC and over the years, he adopted a more UFC-style method in the ring to go along with his striking. However, according to ChatGPT, this would not be enough to overcome his opponent here. They believe Khabib would claim a hard-fought victory against The Phenom.

ChatGPT said: “In a match that starts in the Octagon and transitions to the wrestling ring, Khabib would use his MMA skills to secure a submission victory.”

THE ROCK & STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN VS ANDERSON SILVA & GEORGES ST-PIERRE

An incredible amount of star power here, and this isn't even a main event! Chat GPT said: “The WWE legends would prevail in a high-energy contest, but Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre would put up a strong fight.” The AI also believed Rock and Austin would celebrate with a few Steveweisers, before The Great One would eat a Stunner, for old times sake!

These were just the biggest matches ChatGPT threw out, but an undercard for the potential supershow was also thrown out. Take a look at what else was booked below, with some of the biggest names involved, including John Cena, Triple H, Nate Diaz, and Amanda Nunes.

WWE vs UFC potential undercard