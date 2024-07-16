Highlights WWE legend Rob Van Dam hopes for a one-off match with John Cena before the Champ retires for good in 2025.

Rob Van Dam has revealed that he'd love to return to WWE and face off against John Cena one more time following the news of the Champ's upcoming retirement. At Money in the Bank 2024, Cena appeared and announced his plans to retire from WWE in 2025. Fans are still reeling from the idea that, at most, we may only have another year and a half left to see the 16-time world champion in the squared circle. As it stands, the upcoming Royal Rumble and WrestleMania events will be his last of the kind, as he aims to have ended his career by the end of the next calendar year.

Rightly, everyone involved in the industry is now wondering what the next 18 months could look like for Cena, including potential opponents, rivalries, championships and storylines, with the majority of in-ring competitors absolutely chomping at the bit to square off with the legend before he hands up his boots for the final time. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see Cena delve right into feuds over the top accolades, as a record-breaking 17th world title reign would surely be of interest to the 47-year-old during his final run.

Given that he wants to make over 40 more dates with WWE before the curtain falls on his career, though, fans have started wondering who is yet to stand across the ring from Cena, whether it be for the big prizes or as a one-off match on Raw or SmackDown. So far, we’ve seen the likes of CM Punk and The Miz publicly express their desire to mix it up with John at least once more before he hits retirement, and it’s not just limited to those already on WWE’s books. Outside the company, Matt Cardona (the former Zack Ryder) and now a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion has stated their own wish to battle Cena again before the end of 2025.

Rob Van Dam Would Love a One-Off Match With Cena

He revealed as much on his podcast

On his ‘1 Of A Kind’ podcast, Rob Van Dam was reflecting on Cena’s career and their match at ECW One Night Stand 2006. During this, he talked about his hope that WWE contact him with regard to coming back and facing John Cena again before giving his opponent credit for how he dealt with the raucous crowd over 18 years ago.

“I hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena. That would be super cool. I don’t know if they know, but I know I could have that same match, absolutely."

Considering their track record together, it's not surprising that Van Dam wants to revisit his past with Cena. The two engaged in one of the most intense and electric WWE Championship matches of all-time. With the Champ's time in the squared circle coming to an end, it's likely he'll revisit some of his biggest foes and while the story with Van Dam wasn't bitter, the match they had is one certainly worth returning to.

Van Dam vs Cena at ECW One Night Stand Was Incredible

The two created some of the most magic WWE moments of the 2000s

After Van Dam became the second ever man to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, he decided to announce his cash-in ahead of time, and a match for the WWE Championship was booked for ECW One Night Stand 2006. What followed was an incredible affair, with a crowd as passionate as you'll ever see at a WWE show. The Whole F'in Show came out on top, but it was his opponent that seriously impressed him on the night.

"He was able to pull the strings with the crowd and he knew going out there that he was going to be up against a crowd that that hated him. A really vocal, physical, most opinionated crowd ever, but he was ready for it, and he handled it great, and I enjoyed working with him. And also he was very, very smug.”

While he hasn’t stepped foot inside a WWE ring in over 10 years, last competing in a victory over Seth Rollins in 2014, RVD has stayed active in the world of wrestling. Most recently, Van Dam competed on AEW Rampage, where he picked up a win in a four-way match against Isiah Kassidy, Komander and Lee Johnson. Despite not wrestling, he also appeared for WWE as part of the recent draft.

Van Dam and Cena have only met three times in singles action, including one occasion that went to a no contest. So, there could still be a lot left on the table for the pair should the company be willing to stage the match before 2025. As always, should more come out regarding a potential WWE return for RVD, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.