The Road to WrestleMania is on the horizon and the WWE Universe is already pumped. After some of the most amazing and exciting storylines throughout the year, it seems like Triple H, the company's Chief Content Officer, has a lot to deliver at the Grandest Stage of them All.

WrestleMania 39 turned out to be a record-breaking star-studded show, entertaining fans all around the globe. After some shocking moments and intense matches on the Grandest Stage of them All, WWE has raised the standards for future events.

After WWE’s historic ownership change, WrestleMania XL would be a must-see. The 40th edition of the Show of Shows has already broken the all-time gate for WrestleMania. With millions of fans having their eyes set at the event, WWE must feature a massive card for the Grandest Stage of them All.

With storylines starting to build up for WrestleMania XL, let’s take an early look at some matches that could be added to the card.

10 Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre

The Viper, Randy Orton has still not returned to the squared circle since his back surgery. However, with rumors of RKO making a return very soon, it seems like the future Hall of Famer would be available for WrestleMania XL.

Since his injury, the fans had been expecting Orton to face his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle when he is back, but WWE came to terms with the release of 'The Original Bro' this week, putting to bed that speculation.

With Riddle is out of the picture, and Drew McIntyre teaming with him over the last month or so on WWE Raw, Triple H could end up inserting the Scotsman into the former UFC star's place for an eventual match at WrestleMania with Orton.

9 Pat McAfee vs Corey Graves

While Pat McAfee has not been behind the commentary desk since Royal Rumble 2023, the host of the Past McAfee show has graced the squared circle multiple times. With a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39 followed by a return on SmackDown recently, McAfee has been a major face on WWE TV.

Though Michael Cole has enjoyed his appearances, Corey Graves isn't interested in welcoming him. With Graves medically cleared to compete in the ring, a match against Pat McAfee might be the best way to make a return. With a massive rivalry between both men, a match at WrestleMania XL could blow the roofs off the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

8 Brock Lesnar vs Gunther

For months, it has been rumored that Gunther might face the Beast Incarnate soon. While the match was also rumored to take place at WrestleMania 39, apparently the plans changed. However, after becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time, the Ring General has earned the spotlight in the industry.

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV since his loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. However, the 46-year-old will clearly not miss WrestleMania season. A match against Gunther could be the show stealer of the Grandest Stage of them All.

Real Name Brock Lesnar Walter Hahn Ring Name Brock Lesnar Gunther Height 6ft 3" 6ft 4" Weight 286lbs 297lbs Trained By Brad Rheingans, Curt Hennig, Dean Malenko, Doug Basham & Nightmare Danny Davis Michael Kovac, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Tomohiro Ishii Debut 11 October, 2000 19 November, 2005 Titles Won 7x WWE Championship, 3x Universal Championship, 2002 King of the Ring tournament winner, 2019 Money in the Bank match & 2003 and 2021 Royal Rumble match winner 1x WWE United Kingdom Championship & 1x Intercontinental Championship

7 Finn Balor vs Damian Priest vs Dominik Mysterio

The cracks within the Judgment Day have been rising with the interference of JD McDonagh every week. While the latter might not be a regular on the faction, his involvement might be the reason one among the faction snaps to shock the world.

With WrestleMania season on the horizon, the Judgment Day storyline could be given a massive boost and a possible triple threat match among the members of the faction might be added to the WrestleMania card.

6 Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

After one of the most enjoyable victories in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have had a massive run as a tag team. However, both men won’t be tag team stars for long. Being two of the greatest singles stars in the industry, WWE must have plans to split them very soon.

Zayn and Owens have had a massive rivalry with each other in the past. With the Road to WrestleMania XL approaching, a match between both men might happen at the Grandest Stage of them All. If a massive rivalry is built, WWE could add it as the main event as well.

5 Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)

For months, WWE has been showcasing storylines involving Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. From teaming up with each other to battling in a triple threat match, Flair and Belair have shared a lot of in-ring time together.

However, a singles battle between them is yet to be seen. Being two of the biggest stars in the industry, a battle at a stage like WrestleMania XL would do justice to the highly anticipated match.

Real Name Ashley Fleihr Bianca Crawford Ring Name Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair Height 5ft 10" 5ft 7" Trained By Lodi, Sara Del Rey & Ric Flair Sara Del Rey & WWE Performance Center Debut 17 July, 2012 29 September, 2016 Titles Won 6x Raw Championship, 7x SmackDown Women's Championship, 2x NXT Championship, 1x Divas Championship, 1x Women's Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner 2x SmackDown Championship, 1x Raw Women's Championship & 2021 Royal Rumble match winner

4 Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso

A lot of brother vs brother matches have been seen in the past. Though the classic rivalry between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso has been pushed, it seems like the Road to WrestleMania would be the best time to fuel things up. Since Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother Jey at SummerSlam 2023, the WWE Universe has been waiting for a battle between both men.

However, WWE is seemingly waiting for a big stage to feature the mega-battle. WrestleMania XL could be the perfect place to run a brother vs brother match which could be the possible main event of Night 1 as well.

3 Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch (Women’s World Championship)

Rhea Ripley has had a great run as the Women's World Champion in Raw. However, the Eradicator has not cleared one of the biggest obstacles in her path to glory, Becky Lynch. The Man recently moved to NXT with a Women's Championship victory on the developmental brand.

However, WWE has seemingly planned to kill some time before Lynch and Ripley are brought face to face. Being one of the most anticipated matches of the women's roster currently, a match between both women would be a great option to main event Night 1 of the Show of Shows.

2 Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes (World Heavyweight Championship)

While Cody Rhodes was rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, with the possibility of the Rock returning to main event the Grandest Stage of them All, it seems like the American Nightmare might not be able to finish his story this time.

However, Rhodes could finally come face to face with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins for a battle at the Grandest Stage of them All. Running their fantastic rivalry back to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, could be a massive show stealer.

Real Name Cody Runnels Colby Lopez Ring Name Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins Height 6ft 2" 6ft 1" Weight 220lbs 225lbs Trained By Al Snow, Danny Davis, Dusty Rhodes, Randy Orton, Ricky Morton & Shawn Spears Danny Daniels Debut 16 June, 2006 21 August, 2004 Titles Won 2x Intercontinental Championship, 3x WWE Tag Team Championship, 3x World Tag Team Championship & 2023 Royal Rumble match winner 2x WWE Championship, 1x World Heavyweight Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x NXT Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 2x United States Championship, 6x Raw Tag Team Championship, 2014 Money in the Bank match winner & 2019 Royal Rumble match winner

1 Roman Reigns vs The Rock (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

For years, The Rock has been rumored to make a return to WWE to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. While the WWE Universe has been waiting to witness the match, the People’s Champion has not come face to face with the Tribal Chief yet.

The Hollywood star appeared on the Pat McAfee Show recently where he revealed that a match between both men was all set for WrestleMania 39. However, things didn’t end up that way. After the Rock made a surprising return on SmackDown recently, speculations of a match against Roman Reigns have fired up.

During his appearance on the show, Johnson also revealed that he was open for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL. With everything in place, it seems like both men would battle it out at the Grandest Stage of them All.