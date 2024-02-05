Highlights WWE expected backlash after changing WrestleMania plans. They knew fans would be upset about Cody Rhodes not getting a championship opportunity.

#WeWantCody hashtag trended in support of Rhodes and social media exploded with fans voicing their displeasure and demanding Cody's inclusion in WrestleMania.

WWE may have intended to create a fan rebellion and make Cody Rhodes a martyr and a bigger babyface, similar to Daniel Bryan's storyline in 2014.

According to reports, WWE expected backlash following the change of plan for WrestleMania. Ever since Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, many fans have been of the belief that he would find himself in a similar position this year. Particularly when The American Nightmare came out on top at the Royal Rumble on the 27th of January, you’d have been hard-pressed to find a WWE fan who thought that Rhodes wasn’t going to use his earned championship opportunity to right the wrong of last year.

However, in a segment on last week’s SmackDown, Rhodes surprised many with his WrestleMania announcement. Coming face-to-face with Roman Reigns, he maintained interest in coming after the Head of the Table but stated that it wouldn’t be at this year’s WrestleMania. Instead, Cody seemed to set up a match that WWE had been hoping to put on for many years, as he made way for The Rock to come down and have a face-off with Roman. Johnson then seemed to whisper something in Rhodes’ ear before the 2023 Royal Rumble winner walked to the back, usurping Cody and leaving a bad taste in fans’ mouths.

Admittedly, the fans in attendance last Friday night came unglued for the arrival of The Great One, but the reaction online has been much more negative. Immediately, it became clear that a large majority of WWE’s viewers were upset with how Cody’s logical storyline was cast to the side in favour of having The Rock, who has recently joined the company’s board of directors, challenge Reigns instead.

As such, the displeasure being voiced on social media about Cody’s treatment has been relentless, so much so that the hashtag #WeWantCody was trending across the weekend, with involvement in the movement coming from all corners of the internet and even stars of other industries. This incredible reaction wasn't something that came as a surprise to WWE, though.

The company expected fans to rally in support of Cody Rhodes

They want to create another 'yes movement'

To provide an update on whether WWE were ready for the backlash that has come their way as a result of the fans wanting Cody, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that this is something that the company were expecting and encouraging, wanting to put Rhodes into a similar position to what Daniel Bryan was in in 2014.

"They were expecting Cody Rhodes to turn into Daniel Bryan. They were expecting to make Cody Rhodes into a martyr and make him a bigger babyface out of that. Were they expecting the people to boo Dwayne? I don't know, because I've asked that one and haven’t gotten a straight answer. The reaction for Cody, about Cody getting screwed and people getting behind Cody, that was part of the story. That was absolutely expected."

Many have speculated about whether the fan outrage was actually what WWE were aiming for, and stars like Logan Paul and Ricochet openly endorsing the movement against The Rock’s WrestleMania involvement could be part of the company’s internal motive. Still, though, WWE are in a tough position following last Friday as they confirmed that Rhodes wouldn’t be vying for Reigns’ gold this April.

The Rock is still scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns

Cody is reportedly going to face Seth Rollins

As alluded to, we’ve seen fan rebellion work before in WWE, so it remains to be seen whether it will have an effect on the WrestleMania plans this time around. As it stands, it’s still The Rock who will challenge Reigns while Cody turns his attention to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, but there is still time for things to change yet again as we edge closer to April.

As always, as more comes out about Cody Rhodes and his WrestleMania plans, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.