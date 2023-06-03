The new WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka made an appearance on SmackDown this week.

She was a guest on 'The Grayson Waller Effect' to brag about her title win over Bianca Belair at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the heel tactics she employed to win the title from Belair (spraying mist into her hand then rubbing it in Belair's face while in position for the KOD finisher), the crowd were behind the new champion. She was quickly interrupted, however, unable to bask in glory for long.

Iyo Sky decided to make her presence known, and the pair had a shouting match in Japanese, much like they did last year on an episode of Raw.

This prompted 'WHAT?' chants from the Pennsylvania audience, as they couldn't understand that was being said.

What was said between Asuka and Iyo Sky?

IYO: "Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! Miss Asuka! You sure are getting WAY too cocky! I won at Money in the Bank! I will challenge for that title! Iyo Sky will become the NEW CHAMPION! So best regards!"

ASUKA: "Child! CHILD! You know, little children aren't allowed to be here!"

IYO: "SHUT UP, YOU PIECE OF S***!"

ASUKA: "Stupid."

IYO: "Piece of s***!"

ASUKA: "Stupid!"

IYO: "PIECE OF S***! PIECE OF S***! PIECE OF S***!"

ASUKA: "STUPID! STUPID! STUPIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID!"

As they were yelling at each other in Japanese, WWE clearly didn't feel the need to censor any of the segment as the majority of the crowd could not understand what was being said.

This isn’t the first time Asuka and Iyo Sky traded barbs in Japanese. The two stars cut a promo in Japanese during an episode of WWE Raw in November 2022. Sky was one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champion at the time. The segment was used to build up hype for the Women’s War Games match at Survivor Series.

Asuka and Sky, though not related, do have a shared past from ther days in Japan, when they were part of the Triple Tails stable with Sky's sister Mio Shirai.

Asuka was known as Kana in those days, and she has brought elements of her Kana character into her Asuka role, with the face paint she now sports reminiscent of the 'Murder Clown' gimmick that she used in Japan.