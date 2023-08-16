Shinsuke Nakamura answered questions on WWE Raw this past week about his recent attack on Seth Rollins. The Japanese Superstar looked quite coy as he commented on the events that transpired between him and the World Heavyweight Champion, but he opted to cut his promo in his native tongue, meaning plenty of WWE fans had no idea what he was saying.

The interview began with it being made clear that both Nakamura and Rollins had respected each other throughout their whole careers in WWE and that the whole fan base and those involved in WWE were bemused at why Nakamura attacked Rollins.

Due to Nakamura speaking in Japanese, those in attendance and those watching at home basically had no idea what was being said, unless they could speak the language, of course, but fortunately for those who don't speak Japanese, a translated version has now emerged online.

What did Shinsuke Nakamura say in Japanese on WWE Raw?

Nakamura explained his actions claiming that he was ‘fed up of many things’ and that the Japanese wanted ‘to show his true nature.’

Nakamura went on to justify his actions further by saying that he wants the World Heavyweight title. This holder of this title is currently Seth Rollins and dramatic events like this will usually garner interest within the WWE world to witness a fight between rivals for the title.

As the interview continued, Nakamura was asked if kicking him in the head was necessary. The Kyoto native responded in the manner as mentioned in the article previously. He stated that it is the ‘Quickest way to prove yourself.’ Nakamura then showed his ambitious side as he claimed he was hungry for more and that he’s not satisfied with his current role in the WWE roster, as he looks to go about showing that he is worthy of holding the World Heavyweight Title.

Many fans on social media were impressed with the WWE as they allowed Nakamura to speak in his native language as the sport looks to display all cultures, allowing it to grow further around the world. The King of Strong Style can in fact speak English, as witnessed in the clip, but the ability to allow the Japanese star to speak his native language was a great cultural moment to witness for WWE.

Video: Shinsuke Nakamura's promo translated

Once Nakamura had finished his explanation, the entrance music for Rollins began blaring around the arena, leaving Nakamura shocked. This would lead to a confrontation between the two as Rollins sought an apology for the actions that transpired between them the previous week.

The American WWE star put their small feud to bed as the two men shook hands in the ring after Rollins promised to award Nakamura the chance to fight for his World Title, however, as the two men shook hands, the latter whispered something in the former's ear. Many fans have been left speculating what could have been said to Rollins as he was distracted from singing his song as he went to exit the ring.

People have speculated that Nakamura may have mentioned about Rollins’ wife, daughter, or even his fashion sense. Nakamura knows that these are all important to Rollins and with Payback a few weeks away, he has plenty of time to ensure that the world of Rollins could burn right before he loses his World Title.

The WWE fans will be excited to see how this transpires over the coming weeks before a major showdown at Payback as Nakamura and Rollins square off for the World Heavyweight Title.