Sami Zayn cut an impassioned in-ring introduction for his main-event match at WWE Night of Champions last night.

At the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Zayn was teaming up with Kevin Owens to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Zayn and KO were able to retain the titles, but one of the main talking points of the whole event came when all four men were in the ring, along with The Bloodline's 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman.

As the participants were being introduced to the crowd inside the Jeddah Superdome, Zayn, born to Syrian immigrants to Canada, took the mic and showed off his multi-lingual skills.

Sami Zayn speaks in Arabic

But what did he actually say? Well, fortunately for us, it's since been translated into English, and you can see the translation below.

"Calm down. Calm down. Calm down. Pray to the prophet. We're in an Arab country. We have an Arab champion. We're gonna do this in Arabic.

"Introducing the Prizefighter. (Now in English) Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn."

Zayn is fluent in English, French, and Arabic. The impassioned introduction was met with widespread acclaim from the audience in Jeddah, as was the aftermath when Zayn pinned Solo following a Helluva Kick.

On his way to the ring, Zayn was wearing a Thobe, a traditional Arabic garb, which obviously further endeared him to the Arabian audience, who gave him a thunderous ovation while singing along to his theme song 'Worlds Apart.'

Sami Zayn competing in Middle East

Due to the rocky political relationship between Saudi Arabia and Syria, Sami Zayn was never allowed to perform in WWE's shows in the Middle East. However, recently Saudi Arabia accepted Syria back into the Arab League, which means that Zayn, who is of Syrian heritage, is no longer banned from wrestling in the country. So Saturday night in Jeddah was clearly an emotional night for Zayn and Owens, who opted out of attending previous shows in the Arabic region out of respect and support for his friend.

A Muslim, Zayn also completed a pilgrimage to Mecca earlier in the week.

After completing the pilgrimage, he tweeted: "Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله"

Zayn and Owens have been real-life friends throughout their wrestling careers, which have been intertwined for 20 years, and spanned through the independent circuit, ROH, NXT, and WWE.