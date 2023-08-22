Highlights Shinsuke Nakamura reveals that he knows about Seth Rollins' back injury, using it as a psychological advantage in their feud.

Rollins admits to living with two fractures in his lumbar spine for over four years. He acknowledges the risks of being targeted for his injuries in the wrestling industry.

The upcoming match between Rollins and Nakamura at Payback is anticipated to focus on Nakamura exploiting Rollins' back injury, leaving fans curious to see how it will unfold.

Shinsuke Nakamura this week revealed what he whispered in Seth Rollins’ ear last week on WWE Raw, and it was a simple five-word warning to the champion, which explains why he looked so shook after hearing it.

The latest feud in WWE has started to heat up as fans now know why Nakamura attacked Rollins. The Japanese Superstar gave a promo in front of a packed Canadian crowd, however, many couldn't understand The King of Strong Style’s speech as he was speaking in parts in his native language.

What did Shinsuke Nakamura whisper to Seth Rollins?

On last night's episode of Raw, WWE played a two-minute-long video of Nakamura giving an ominous promo explaining how he knows about Rollins’ back. In the promo, Nakamura said: “Everyone asks me what I whispered to Seth Rollins. What could I have possibly said to fill him with fear? Seth is a man who acts like he has it all. Prosperous. Charismatic. A champion. But I know Seth and I know his weaknesses.

“I whispered to Seth... I know about your back. Seth's back has been broken for many years. He lives in pain and this pain creates a void inside of him that nothing can fill. No matter how successful he is, he is still in pain. When he hugs his wife, he is in pain. When he picks up his child, he is in pain. He is a World Champion, yet every day of his life is filled with pain.

“And now, his worst fears are coming true. He knows that I can break him once and for all. You see Seth and I are not so different. I have a void too. We live by a code that others do not. In fact, that code is displayed on his back. The very same back that is failing to hold him together, just like he is failing to live by that code.

“His body has crumbled under the pressure of his own vanity. Are you satisfied Seth? With what you have done with your life? Are you satisfied Seth? Because I will not be satisfied until I take this burden from you, when I break you once and for all. Watch your back!”

What has Seth Rollins said about his back problems?

Nakamura’s frightening promo later turned out to reveal the truth as Rollins announced that he had been living with two fractures in his lumbar spine. Speaking to Jackie Redmond on Raw, Rollins said: “You know Shinsuke, he caught me off guard last week when he brought up my back injury because the truth is, it's not something I really like to talk about, but if we're being completely honest here, I do have two fractions on my lumbar spine, I have been living with that injury for over four years, and it doesn't get better by itself.

“As a matter of fact, it just gets worse, and the truth is, I don't really know what the end game is; I don't know how much longer I'm going to be able to do this at the level I'm currently running at. And do you know what? That's part of the gig. It's part of the gig if Shinsuke Nakamura wants to bring up and target my injuries, and it's part of the game if Shinsuke Nakamura wants to take cheap shots and play mind games. Hell, it's even part of the game if Shinsuke Nakamura wants to question my character, many have, he's not the first, and he's not the last. But if Shinsuke Nakamura wants to bring my family into it, my wife and my daughter and my livelihood into this, then he's better be prepared to face me man-to-man.”

Seth Rollins' injury history

Rollins has been unfortunate with injuries so far in his wrestling career. He has experienced other injuries throughout his professional wrestling career as well. While fighting in Ring of Honour in 2009, then known as Tyler Black, Rollins had to receive minor surgery on his neck. Six years later, Rollins was forced to vacate the WWE Championship after tearing his ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus and was unable to compete for just over seven months.

In 2017, Rollins once again injured his MCL, but was fortunate enough that he didn't need surgery but would have to sit out for two months.

Image Credits: WWE

The Visionary has spoken in great depth about his injuries when he was a guest on an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. Rollins said on the podcast: "My knee's been bugging me since before WrestleMania. I was having issues with that. My neck's been acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019. Probably should get some surgery on that, but I'm trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there.

"So I tried some stem cells. I've done a couple of stem cell treatments and I found that they were temporarily helpful, and I wasn't taking time off, so I wasn't just idling while I was on the stem cells. I was still working pretty much a full-time schedule with WWE, so I found that temporarily helpful, but long-term, it kind of had faded off a little bit. So I'd say I got about maybe four, five months of okay, alright."

Rollins recently retained his championship at the biggest party of the summer in SummerSlam, successfully defeating Finn Balor of The Judgement Day. It is now confirmed that he will next face off against Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming Payback premium live event on the 2nd of September 2023.

It looks almost certain that Nakamura will use tactics to target Rollins’ back, perhaps with an object like a ladder or a steel chair. One thing is for sure, however, all the WWE Universe are excited by this feud and can't wait to see how it pans out. Will Seth retain once again? Or will Nakamura target his weak spot and make the most of his bad back? Only time will tell!