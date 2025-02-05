Summary John Cena was confirmed to compete in the Elimination Chamber for a chance to earn a title match at WrestleMania.

Cena is currently filming a movie in Hungary and won't return to WWE until the event.

Cena remains determined to win his 17th championship and secure his place in history.

John Cena made a bold declaration when he kicked off his Retirement Tour at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere: win the Royal Rumble and book his ticket to WrestleMania 41, where he would have a prime opportunity to win his historic 17th world championship in WWE. Unfortunately, the 16-time world champion's path to the Show of Shows hit a major roadblock this past Saturday.

Entering the 30-man match at No. 23, Cena had a real shot at destiny. He fought his way to the final two alongside 'Main Event' Jey Uso. However, fate favored Uso, who, himself, is on his own quest to capture his first-ever world title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

As Uso basked in his historic Royal Rumble victory and 'Yeeted' with nearly 70,000 strong at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Cena stood stunned at ringside as his first chance to headline WrestleMania slipped through his fingers. Despite the setback, Cena remains determined to chase his place in history. He already has his sights set on WWE’s next major stop on the Road to WrestleMania: the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1st. Until then, however, Cena headed straight to Budapest, Hungary to film a movie. With that said, it's worth asking, will we see John Cena back on WWE television before Elimination Chamber 2025?

John Cena - 2025 Royal Rumble Stats Entry No. 23 Time in Match 30:31 Superstars Eliminated Finn Bálor, Braun Strowman, Logan Paul Eliminated by Jey Uso

Joha Cena's Return

Cena is set to compete in the Elimination Chamber

Credit: WWE

Immediately after the loss, Cena officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, where the winner will earn a title match at WrestleMania against the other world champion. Cena had already begun filming the movie "MATCHBOX" in Hungary even prior to the Royal Rumble. In fact, he did not appear a single time on WWE television since the RAW on Netflix premiere all the way to February 1st.

It seems like that will also be the case in the build to Elimination Chamber 2025. According to PWInsider, wrestling fans won't see John Cena back in a WWE ring until Toronto.

Cena has been humble in discussing the potential of winning his 17th world title, often saying that isn't necessary to complete his retirement tour. However, during his post-Royal Rumble press conference, the 16-time WWE Champion unabashedly made a spoiler regarding his Road to WrestleMania and his record-setting championship win.

"Tonight, it dawned on me that's not what's best for business. What is best for business is I main event WrestleMania. And what is best for business is, for the first time, I can confidently say I'm going to win a 17th championship. So I'm announcing tonight I will compete in the Elimination Chamber." - John Cena

While Cena is busy on the movie set, other WWE superstars are competing in qualifying matches for the right to participate in the Elimination Chamber. CM Punk has already booked the first spot by defeating Sami Zayn this past Monday on RAW. The rest of the field should be determined in the coming weeks.