Be it for his exceptional work with The Bloodline, the numerous “Paul Heyman Guys” that have worked within the WWE or for his earlier work as a commentator, it feels safe to say that Paul Heyman is undoubtedly a WWE legend and one of the best non-wrestling characters the company have ever had.

Heyman was originally hired by the WWE in 2001 to serve as a commentator on Raw. Before that, he had built up his name, either as it is known or as Paul E. Dangerously, with both the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling. It was his work with Eastern Championship Wrestling across the 1990s, however, that captured WWE’s attention.

Heyman soon renamed the brand to Extreme Championship Wrestling, which developed a hardcore cult following before the business closed their doors in 2001. Heyman, rather unsurprisingly, was quickly snapped up by WWE soon after. A year after he joined the company, he was named the lead writer for SmackDown.

With the blue brand, Heyman took them from a show that paled in comparison to Raw to one that genuinely rivalled it. Despite this, Heyman was removed from his position just one year after he was moved to SmackDown, with the popular reason given being that Heyman was caught eavesdropping on a Raw conference call.

Heyman denied any wrongdoing, though would eventually confess to having been present for the call. The incident, however, was not exactly as simple as it has been painted out. So, what happened?

Heyman Technically Listened In

He had no intention of crossing any lines

As explained by Heyman, the incident took place long before technology was what it is today. As such, Heyman and other writers would be required to join calls organised by Vince McMahon to discuss the pressing topic, be it Raw, SmackDown or a Premium Live Event, then known as pay-per-views.

Speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions Podcast, Heyman recalled:

I was supposed to be on a SmackDown conference call and I listened in to the Raw conference call. This is funny. I got sent home because I got busted listening in to a conference call and the truth of the matter is I didn’t really listen into that call. Those calls back then, in December 2004, were so brutal. Vince was home on Saturdays, and he was bored. So, ‘we’re going to review the shows!’

Heyman detailed that McMahon would aim to progress quickly through these calls, with writers from other teams that were not being spoken about asked to return later on. McMahon, however, would simply move on when he was ready, regardless of whether other writers were present.

As such, Heyman began leaving his phone on the line to ensure that he was never late to a call. He would plug his phone in and mute it as he slept, but on the day that has been called into question so often, things did not go quite to plan.

On that particular day, when I put the phone in the charger, it was unplugged. So the battery, after about two hours, dies. Vince is on the line and of course, they’re talking about the most sensitive subjects in the world, Raw’s contribution to WrestleMania. They’re on a tear, booking this thing out to WrestleMania. Imagine how top-secret this is.

Vince McMahon Was Furious

Heyman admitted hilarious twist to Austin

Heyman detailed that, while he was technically in the call, he had no intention of listening and in fact, was nowhere near his phone at the time. It had died and alerted those present that Heyman’s number was on the call, which was only a precaution so that he didn’t miss any of the SmackDown meetings.

All of a sudden you hear, ‘click.’ I didn’t say my name, and they hear ‘Blank has left the conference,’ and they go, ‘Oh my God, someone is listening in to our phone call!’ They researched who called in and of course, that’s Paul’s number. Stephanie (McMahon) comes to me and says ‘Do you know how angry my father is at me? How could you listen in on the Raw call?’ “As God as my witness, I swore to her that I didn’t listen in. The fact was, on that particular day, I went back to sleep. Vince was so mad at me and I would say, for a guy that wants Ruthless Aggression, you want true competition within your company. Now, if I thought that the Raw show was truly competitive with what I was putting on SmackDown, you’re damn right I’d listen in on that call. I said, ‘Vince, I didn’t listen in to that call.’

Heyman protested his innocence and in his recollection, was entirely right to do so, given he had done no wrong on that occasion. As he would later tell Steve Austin, though, Heyman was not entirely truthful with McMahon, instead omitting details that the boss had not pressed him for.

Here’s the part that they’ve never known, I didn’t listen in to that call, but I did listen in to the six other calls in the previous weeks before that. But, since they never asked me if I did, I never copped to it.