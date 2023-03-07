Some clarification has emerged on why Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE Raw last night

Vince McMahon, it emerged last night, was backstage at yesterday's taping of WWE Monday Night Raw.

McMahon has been back as Executive Chairman since January, but his visit last night was the first time he's been at a WWE show since before his retirement in July.

As such, many fans have been speculating about why the 77-year-old traveled to Boston for last night's show.

Why was Vince McMahon at WWE Raw?

As noted, Vince is back in WWE, returning to the company as Chairman in January to carry out a complete sale.

As of right now, Vince is not officially back in Creative, but some talent fear that the 77-year-old will be running Raw and SmackDown shows before too long.

In fact, WrestleVotes reported last week that the poorly-received Omos v Brock Lesnar match was actually pushed through by McMahon, which you can read more about by clicking here.

However, Vince's appearance on last night's show was not linked to any creative team, or at least that's what Fightful is reporting.

It's worth noting that since retiring, McMahon has visited John Cena multiple times outside of WWE. Cena is appearing tonight, and one talent theorized that's why Vince could be there. It was confirmed to us that McMahon was there spending time with John Cena, and they were seen together by several talent.

As noted, the feeling amongst talent is that McMahon was in Boston at Raw to visit John Cena, who made his return to TV during last night's show, with the pair being seen together several times.

John Cena returned to Raw on Monday night

What did Vince McMahon do at WWE Raw?

It's worth noting that McMahon didn't appear on the broadcast in any capacity, but Dave Meltzer is reporting that he was in gorilla position for the entire night.

The Wrestling Observer reports that while McMahon wasn't running the show, and while the feeling is he was there to see Cena, the fact he was backstage says a lot, via WrestleTalk.

He was in Gorilla all night, so what does that tell you? He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that, but he was in Gorilla all night and I was told they tell you he’s only there to visit John Cena, that’s the story, but there’s more to it than that. He’s doing more than they’re letting on, but the person who was in control was Levesque (Triple H).

