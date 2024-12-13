Summary WWE is set for a return to Saturday Night's Main Event with a lineup of thrilling matches.

The Winged Eagle belt could make a comeback, creating buzz among fans.

Cody Rhodes' title could be cemented as legendary if he gets his hands on the Winged Eagle.

As WWE closes in on their Saturday Night's Main Event return, excitement continues to rise. A show renowned for the best of the best fighting, WWE has produced a card representing this.

Starting with a triple-threat World Heavyweight Championship match, the crowning of the inaugural women's United States champion has left people more than excited. With Liv Morgan, Iyo Sky, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn set to battle, the main event of Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes is the show-stealer.

An exciting, undisputed WWE championship match, a recent tweet from Triple H alluded to the return of the long-missed Winged Eagle belt. As WWE's CCO and Cody Rhodes stood over a briefcase, a glowing gold colour was revealed. This led to speculation that the Winged Eagle would return home to SNME, a prospect that appears to be true.

A belt that Rhodes has gone to bat for on numerous occasions, it appears the American Nightmare will be living the dream on Saturday night. With WWE continually growing, there's a huge audience unaware of the belt's significance, so here is why the Winged Eagle is so popular.

The Birth of the Winged Eagle

Close

The WWE Championship is the pinnacle of the industry. Having been held by the best to grace professional wrestling, it cements a wrestler in the history books. As with any championship, the belt has undergone numerous makeovers in its time. With a lineage stretching back to the 1960s, it was 1988 that saw the introduction of the Winged Eagle.

Hulk Hogan is synonymous with the WWE and was one of the first wrestlers to transcend the business. A mainstream star, his first title reign in 1984 saw him redesign the then-WWF championship. A reign that lasted four years, just before he lost the belt to Andre the Giant, is when he would introduce a belt that would stay in the minds of fans.

Previously having held the 'Big Green Belt', he introduced three iterations of a "Hogan belt". Landing on the Winged Eagle in 1988, Hogan would be unaware of just how popular that particular championship would become.

Why the Winged Eagle is So Popular

With previous WWF championship designs predominantly consisting of coloured straps and silver plating, the Winged Eagle was the company's first black strap belt that would be accompanied by gold plating. Known as the Winged Eagle due to the title's wings that peeled off of the belt, the clean design of the plates made for an aesthetic beauty. A design that would be replicated for years to come and is the now-typical championship belt theme, it was revolutionary at the time.

Holder WWE Superstar Initial Year of Win 1. Hulk Hogan 1984 2. Andre the Giant 1988 3. Randy Savage 1988 4. The Ultimate Warrior 1990 5. Sgt. Slaughter 1991 6. The Undertaker 1991 7. Ric Flair 1992 8. Bret Hart 1992 9. Yokozuna 1993 10. Bob Backlund 1994 11. Diesel 1994 12. Shawn Michaels 1996 13. Sycho Sid 1996 14. Steve Austin 1998

Due to the belt's association with SNME, a show known for the industry's best colliding with one another, the Winged Eagle thus became synonymous with the best. As all world championships should, it was the belt's unique look, and lack of title holders, a rarity that adds legitimacy, that had the Eagle recognised as an all-timer. With Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, and Bret Hart being just three of an esteemed fourteen to hold the belt, fans instantly associate this belt with greatness.

Having been around the waist of wrestling greats, it was at the centre of an era that paved the way for several generations' worth of legends. A belt associated with the best, platformed on a show only for the best, and with a unique look that hasn't been topped since, it gave this belt a level of popularity that no title has seen since. Not just popular throughout its ten-year stint, the belt's legacy remains, with fans knowing that this particular title emanates an aura of illustriousness.

With the WWE Universe always wanting the best, that is why fans have been so vocal about the Winged Eagle's return. Recognising they are in an era of huge-success fans want to make this moment as popular as possible and what better than to bring back a belt that would crown this era as legendary.

Winged Eagle to the Big Eagle

A belt defended by the best against the best on a TV show that gave fans PPV calibre matches, the Winged Eagle has a legacy that any modern WWE championship would struggle to match. Having blessed TV screens for 10 years, the belt was adapted when 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin won it. Defeating Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14, with Mike Tyson as ring-enforcer, Austin turned it into the 'Big Eagle'.

The Big Eagle, or Attitude Era belt as it was also known, removed the protruding wings and revealed a more rounded appearance. Losing the appeal that made the Winged Eagle so beloved, fans didn't let the belt fall by the wayside. Fighting for it to return since 1998, it appears the WWE Universe's persistence is going to pay off.

Why the Winged Eagle is important in 2024

Having been raised in the SNME era, Cody Rhodes' love for old-school wrestling is evident. The son of Dusty Rhodes, a Hall of Famer who competed on the show, he has fought throughout his career to make what was old new again. A real throwback in how he interacts with crowds, wrestles, and carries himself, no modern wrestler epitomises the Winged Eagle more than Cody.

The American Nightmare has been on record saying he wants the Winged Eagle back in the WWE, telling Superstar Crossover he was "actively working" on bringing the belt back. Soon to have his way, a tweet from WrestleVotes seems to indicate that Rhodes will be entering the Nassau Coliseum with the Winged Eagle in tow.