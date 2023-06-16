The women's wrestling division has enhanced a lot over the years. From getting recognition to being considered a major part of WWE, the women's division has improved in all aspects of the game. During the Attitude Era, not many women could be named as some of the best in the pro wrestling industry. However, the competition now has changed the landscape of the industry.

Nowadays, female superstars have also greatly improved in terms of passion and dedication to the industry. Some have also managed to defy all the odds to entertain the WWE Universe and set standards for the newcomers. Not many women in the pro wrestling industry have wrestled in WWE matches or have been active superstars while pregnant. However, some female stars have made news public of their pregnancy while signed to WWE as an active competitor. Of course, many of them would quickly have to put their in-ring run on hold following this announcement. Without further ado, let's learn more about the women wrestlers who became mothers.

RELATED: 10 Wrestling Stars Who Ditched Boots For Sneakers In The Ring

10 Maria Kanellis

Image Credits: GMS

Though Maria Kanellis hasn't had a lot of in-ring work in WWE, she was featured as an on-screen personality beside her husband Mike Kanellis. However, being an active superstar, she was pregnant twice and was also a part of mixed tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Though Kanellis didn't announce her pregnancy before appearing, her announcement increased the respect fans had for her.

Maria is also the only pregnant wrestler to win a title in WWE, the 24/7 Championship. Of course, since this was a joke/gimmick title, she didn't have to take bumps or go through strenuous physical competition to attain the title.

9 Sarah Logan

Image Credits: GMS

Sarah Logan made her WWE debut as a part of The Riott Squad. However, she was soon released by WWE when she announced that she was pregnant. This didn’t get a lot of engagement from the WWE Universe given her recognition on social media wasn't significant. After giving birth, Logan made her return to the company as Valhalla of The Viking Raiders.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Drew McIntyre Should Leave WWE (& 5 Why He Should Stay)

8 Brandi Rhodes

Image Credits: GMS

Before leaving AEW, Brandi Rhodes and her husband Cody Rhodes were major figures in the Tony Khan-led company. Though Brandi had a decent run as an on-screen personality and occasional wrestler, things turned around when she announced her pregnancy and took time off from TV. When Cody moved to WWE, Brandi Rhodes decided to take time off the road to concentrate on her child’s well-being and her family.

7 Lacey Evans

Image Credits: GMS

The Sassy Southern Belle was involved in a storyline against Charlotte Flair. This involved Ric Flair as a mentor to Evans. While the storyline was on the cards, Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy which many fans thought was part of the storyline itself. This was then followed by a social media post by Evans which confirmed her pregnancy, taking the internet by storm. After giving birth, Evans made her return to WWE, continuing to be a strong role model for women worldwide.

6 Candice LeRae

Image Credits: GMS

Candice LeRae is married to WWE Raw Superstar Johnny Gargano. While the couple was a part of NXT along with Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell as a part of The Way, Candice announced her pregnancy. At the time, she was an active wrestler on the developmental brand, and she received a very positive response from the WWE Universe. After giving birth, LeRae was moved to the main roster and her return was a huge positive for the women’s wrestling industry.

RELATED: 10 Wrestlers Who Used Licensed Music For Their Theme Song

5 Mickie James

Image Credits: GMS

Mickie James is one of the most revolutionary and dedicated women in the pro-wrestling industry. Having a great run in both WWE and Impact Wrestling, James gained recognition and the WWE Universe loved her passion.

During her time away from WWE and TNA, James announced her pregnancy along with Nick Aldis in 2014. Following the news, she took a break from pro wrestling, returning to the ring later that year a couple of months after giving birth.

4 Maryse

Image Credits: GMS

Maryse has not had a great stint as a wrestler in WWE. However, she aligned with her husband, The Miz, and started making regular appearances with him. The WWE Universe then started to love her on-screen work and character development. The couple then announced their pregnancy on TV which left the WWE Universe in shock. During the 2019 Elimination Chamber premium live event, The Miz and Maryse broke the news to fans about having a second baby. This was followed by Maryse taking time off WWE and focusing on her family.

3 Tay Conti

Image Credits: GMS

AEW star Taynara Conti announced her pregnancy with husband Sammy Guevara on AEW Double or Nothing recently. Though her last match was back in March when she teamed up with her husband to face Encore and Tiara James, Conti has often made appearances on TV. While on TV during regular AEW shows, Tay Conti was pregnant and shared baby bump pictures right after announcing her pregnancy.

RELATED: 5 WWE Wrestlers Who Could Be The Next Randy Orton

2 Carmella

Image Credits: GMS

"The Fabulous" Carmella has been an inspiration to millions of young women who dream to make it to WWE. After accomplishing a lot in the company, Carmella has attained huge popularity and fans love to watch her in-ring talent and fantastic character work.

Carmella is married to WWE commentator Corey Graves and has faced miscarriages as well. However, this didn't affect her in-ring work and charisma. Recently, she announced her pregnancy and the WWE Universe was more than delighted to know that. However, little did they know that her last match on Raw was when the former SmackDown Women's Champion was pregnant. This gained her a lot of respect and love from fellow stars and the WWE Universe.

1 Becky Lynch

Image Credits: GMS

The Man is one of the greatest women to step foot in the squared circle. Having accomplished almost everything possible as a woman's wrestler, the WWE Universe rallies behind her whenever she comes out. Though Lynch has not taken a lot of breaks in her career, one of them was in 2020 when she announced that she was expecting a child with her husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

This announcement shocked the world and took the internet by storm. However, things went wild when fans got to know that The Man reportedly wrestled her WrestleMania 36 match against Shayna Baszler while she was pregnant.