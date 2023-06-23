Tony Khan has provided the latest update regarding whether WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will sign for AEW.

In March, Fightful Select first reported that Bill Goldberg was a free agent, following the expiration of his legends deal with WWE.

He had been with the company since mid-2016, when he was a surprise inclusion in that year’s WWE 2K game, though, his time with the company has come to an end.

Latest news on Goldberg

He is most known for his time in WCW, which saw him become a two-time world champion, but, even his most recent WWE stint saw him capture gold.

He infamously defeated The Fiend to win the Universal Championship and racked up two reigns with the title. He also competed for the WWE Championship at both the Royal Rumble and SummerSlam in 2021.

As for what’s next for the 56-year-old, many people have linked him with a run in AEW, as with it being a move that many ex-WWE legends like Christian Cage, Mark Henry and Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) have all made in the past.

Taking up various roles, Cage often features on-screen, either in-ring or as a manager, while Wight and Henry tend to work backstage.

Is Goldberg going to sign for AEW?

Along with this, Tony Khan is said to be a huge fan of Goldberg, previously revealing that he has had regular conversations with the former WCW World Champion without revealing what was discussed.

Though, of course, rumours of Goldberg signing with Khan continue to rage on and, given what was set up on Dynamite this past week, there has been a resurgence in fans who believe that he is on his way to AEW in the near future.

This is because a match was set up for this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, in which Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki will do battle with Sting, Darby Allin and a mystery partner.

The free spot in the bout will be filled when Sting and Darby announce their ally on this week’s Collision episode, but speculation has begun over who may complete the lineup.

Allin stated that Jericho has ‘made a lot of enemies in a lot of places’, with this fuelling rumours of Goldberg’s debut given he and The Ocho’s legimate tension and physical altercation backstage when they were both in WWE.

However, while previewing this weekend’s event, Tony Khan has stated that the mystery partner will not be the industry legend, despite reiterating that he has regular contact with the star.

Sean Ross Sapp, who was live tweeting the press event, confirmed Khan’s statements as follows:

‘Tony Khan reiterates that he's had nice conversations with Goldberg about a part of AEW. He seems to kibosh the idea of Goldberg teaming with Sting and Darby Allin‘

As of writing, it’s still unknown who will team with Sting and Darby Allin this Sunday, though, fans won’t have to wait long to find out who it will be, with Collision just over a day away.