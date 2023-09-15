Highlights Dolph Ziggler has been missing from WWE programming since May 2023, and it has been speculated that he may be winding down his in-ring career.

However, it's now emerged that Ziggler is absent after, according to reports, asking WWE to take some time off

At the time of writing, there's no word on when fans can expect to see Dolph back on TV, or which brand he'll land on when he is brought back

Dolph Ziggler has been missing in action from WWE programming since May 2023, and we now know why.

The veteran, who is widely regarded as one of the best and most underrated all-round professional wrestlers in WWE, last competed in a match against JD McDonagh which abruptly ended in a double count-out at the final Raw of May 2023.

His lengthy absence has led fans to speculate that he may be winding down his in-ring career in the WWE, as Ziggler has famously been a workhorse for the company for almost two decades and very rarely has any extended periods of absence.

Latest news on Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler's WWE career has been filled with ups and downs in regard to the way he has been booked. The 43-year-old was once touted to be the next Shawn Michaels, but he hasn't been featured in a main event capacity for many years, despite being a former two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Dolph was paired with Bobby Roode, another grossly underrated talent, for a relatively lengthy stint as a tag-team known as "The Dirty Dawgs". The team came to a standstill when the latter was sidelined with a severe neck injury.

Following Roode's injury, Ziggler debuted over in NXT and even became NXT Champion during his time over in the developmental brand in a move that shocked many. The former World Heavyweight Champion, who is one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster, was there to help elevate and enhance the next generation of WWE superstars.

Following his departure from NXT, Ziggler was named as a 'free agent' during the 2023 draft back in May, giving him complete freedom to appear on Raw, SmackDown or NXT as he pleases.

However, other than a handful of appearances back in May, Ziggler has been completely missing in action from WWE television.

READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery'Proven wrestling insider BWE took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to answer a fan's question as to where Ziggler has been since May, responding that he had "asked to take some time off", which is why he hasn't been on TV for quite some time.

Dolph likely requested to take time off before the WWE Draft, which is the most logical reason as to why he was named as a free agent. When he's ready to return to work, it is likely that WWE will put him on a particular brand as they work him back into storylines.

Name Dolph Ziggler Height 6ft Weight 218lbs Age 43 Debut 2004 Accolades 2x World Heavyweight Champion, 1x NXT Champion, x2 United States Champion, 6x Intercontinental Champion, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion, 2x Raw Tag Team Champion, 1x World Tag Team Champion & 2012 Money in the Bank match winner

What are WWE's plans for Dolph Ziggler?

At the time of writing there is no timeframe on when Ziggler will return to the company. The workhorse superstar is likely just taking a break from in-ring competition due to burnout. Ziggler rarely ever takes time off from his career, so it goes without saying that he has earned a break.

Ziggler shockingly appeared briefly in the 'Being The Elite' vlogs made by AEW stars The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson. The vlogs often feature his real life brother, Ryan Nemeth. This originally raised speculation that he was on bad terms with WWE, but that is not the case, and it was simply looked at as Ziggler taking some time off and spending time with his friends and family.

Ziggler is still under contract with WWE and based on comments he made in November 2022, currently has no plans of retiring from active in-ring competition. He's still expected to return to WWE television in the future, just when the time is right for him.

Related: 'Major' WWE main roster cuts expected today in 'hectic day' GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated with more news on Dolph Ziggler's impending WWE return when more information becomes available.