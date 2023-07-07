Brock Lesnar made a massive return on WWE Monday Night Raw this week to confront Cody Rhodes. However, things turned around when the American Nightmare delivered a Cody cutter to the Beast Incarnate ending up with the upper hand.

Though Lesnar was always expected to confront Rhodes upon his return, it was expected at Money in the Bank.

An update has emerged revealing the original plans Triple H had for Lesnar’s return against Cody Rhodes.

Latest news on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have had a brilliant rivalry until now. Beginning on Raw after WrestleMania 39, both men have not spared a moment in taking each other down.

Being two of the top guys on the red brand currently, the WWE Universe has always engaged in their feud.

Lesnar and Rhodes faced each other for the first time at Backlash 2023. Though both men performed very well, the American Nightmare ended up with a pinfall victory. However, this was not acceptable for the Beast Incarnate.

In their rematch at Night of Champions 2023, Lesnar dominated over Rhodes and ended up with a submission victory. With the score even, Rhodes had challenged Lesnar for another match on Raw after NOC but Lesnar didn’t care to reply.

However, it was expected that the Beast Incarnate, on his return, would answer the challenge. Initially, the WWE Universe expected Lesnar to make a return at Money in the Bank and take Rhodes down during his match with Dominik Mysterio. However, things didn’t go that way.

An update has emerged on WWE’s initial plans for the Beast Incarnate’s return. As per an update from RingsideNews, Brock Lesnar was never scheduled to make an appearance at Money in the Bank. The former World Champion was always slated to make a return on Raw after the premium live event.

With all things set, another match is expected to take place between both men, this time at SummerSlam 2023. Rumors claim that a special stipulation would be added to their match at the premium live event. It would be interesting to see how things turn out in the next few weeks on Raw.

Image Credits: WWE

When will Brock Lesnar wrestle next?

Summerslam seems to be the last stop where Rhodes and Lesnar would collide.

After the PLE the WWE Universe might expect the Beast Incarnate to take a break from WWE TV after having a lot of matches this year.

While his return may be expected by the end of the year, he may stay on TV and begin a new rivalry with the likes of Seth Rollins to get back in the world championship picture.

Image Credits: WWE

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes might head into another singles rivalry to enhance his status in the company before heading for another match against Roman Reigns.

Though the American Nightmare has been a part of some fantastic rivalries this year, a feud with the likes of Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre could be great for the next few months.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates regarding Brock Lesnar ahead of Summerslam 2023.