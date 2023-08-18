Highlights While nothing is confirmed Edge's match against Sheamus tonight on SmackDown could end up being his final match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to compete on tonight’s edition of SmackDown, though, it might be his last outing for the foreseeable future.

The Rated R Superstar has always been open about his future. After all, the four-time WWE Champion spent nine years away from the industry, beginning in 2011 when he was tragically forced to retire due to long-standing neck injuries, giving up the World Heavyweight Title after WrestleMania 27.

Miraculously, the star was given the all clear to step back into the squared circle in January of 2020, coming back in time for that year’s Royal Rumble.

From then on, fans have been able to incorporate the legend back into their fantasy booking plans, hoping to see him match up against some old foes and new faces.

In his second stint, he faced familiar opposition in Randy Orton, but also looked to help younger talent along the way, the most recent example of this is Grayson Waller.

As for his next match, Edge is set to battle Sheamus tonight on SmackDown in a match that has surprisingly never happened before on a one-on-one basis.

Though, what’s interesting about the Canadian’s upcoming match is that is takes place in Toronto; Edge’s hometown and a place in which he’s gone on record to say that he’d like to retire in.

Image Credits: WWE

While the match certainly hasn’t been billed as one of his last, the 49-year-old would be the first to agree that his days in the ring are numbered.

What has Edge said about his retirement?

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Edge was asked whether his scheduled clash with The Celtic Warrior on tonight’s show would be his last, where he revealed that the match is the last one on his current WWE contract.

Here’s what I can honestly say, and this isn’t the answer everyone wants. I truly don’t know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don’t know. That’s strange for me, but I don’t. I really don’t. I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I probably won’t know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now. That’s strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I’m going to be 50 in October. It’s not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There’s a lot. It’s the dream gig, but it’s getting really hard.”

Whether tonight will prove to be the final outing for The Rated R Superstar remains to be seen, with many hoping that their childhood hero won’t be calling it a day in less than 24 hours.

Image Source: USA Network

Should he choose to wrestle outside of WWE, it’s worth noting that Christian, Edge’s longtime friend and tag team partner, is currently working in AEW, so it could be interesting to see the two reunite under Tony Khan.

As always, should anything change regarding Edge and his WWE status, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.