Sheamus is reportedly dealing with a "really bad" shoulder injury, and WWE has not yet given an official word on his condition.

There is speculation that AEW is highly interested in signing Edge, potentially for a run with his former tag team partner Christian Cage.

Edge defeated Sheamus in an action-packed battle to celebrate 25 years in WWE on the August 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Edge is believed to have exited WWE after the match, but interestingly enough, Sheamus also hasn't wrestled since his outing with the Hall of Famer.

While Edge is yet to decide whether he will return to the ring anytime soon, Sheamus has reportedly been dealing with an injury that, according to new reports, is actually "really bad".

Latest news on Sheamus

Sheamus was last seen on WWE TV in a gruelling battle against Edge on SmackDown. The 25th Anniversary of the Rated R Superstar featured the Hall of Famer defeating his fellow former WWE Champion in an amazing battle.

However, since the match, which took place on August 18, neither wrestler has stepped inside the WWE ring. both stars have not returned to WWE.

The current feeling is that Edge's match on SmackDown might have been his retirement outing, noting in the days that came after that he needed time to discuss with his family what was next for him.

However, it's also believed that AEW is highly interested in securing Edge's services, and if all goes to plan, could look to bring him into the company for a run with former tag team partner Christian Cage, the new TNT Champion.

How bad is Sheamus' injury?

On the other hand, Sheamus' absence from TV was initially addressed as a minor injury picked up during his match against Edge. However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer has instead claimed that he's out with a "really bad" shoulder injury.

WWE has still not given an official word on Sheamus' injury yet, and that's not the only reason fans are so uncertain about what the future holds for the 45-year-old MVP of WWE.

Fightful is reporting that Sheamus' contract is due to expire shortly, potentially as early as the first few months of 2024. However, if his injury really is as serious as the report claims, WWE could add additional time onto his deal.

Name Sheamus Date of Birth January 28, 1978 (age 45) Height 6ft 3" Weight 250lbs Trained By Larry Sharpe, Jim Molineaux, Irish Whip Wrestling & Mark Starr Debut May 2002 Titles Won 3x WWE Champion, 1x World Heavyweight Champion, 3x United States Champion, 4x Raw Tag Team Champion, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion, 2015 Money in the Bank match winner, 2010 King of the Ring match winner and 2012 Royal Rumble match winner

Is Sheamus leaving WWE?

However, if Sheamus plans on returning to the squared circle for a few more matches, the Triple H-led company might end up extending the veteran's contract.

While Sheamus might not have a lot of matches left in him, numerous big rivalries might be waiting for his return. Feuds with the likes of Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura, and a heel Drew McIntyre would be a treat to watch while the Celtic Warrior graces the squared circle.

The 45-year-old might also have a championship run left in him. WWE could plan a long awaited Intercontinental Championship reign for the veteran once he is done with his shoulder injury.

Is Edge leaving WWE?

The Rated R Superstar has seemingly not decided his status in the ring yet. With the intensity of his match against Sheamus, it seems like Edge still has the passion and enthusiasm to take big men down in the squared circle.

However, the question is, will Edge be ready to leave his family at home for a few more matches in WWE, or even jump ship to AEW?

The WWE Universe has been waiting for the legend o make his way out to the ring. With the likes of Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight waiting to face off the legend in the ring, it would be a treat to watch if Edge pushes through the hoops to return to the ring.

