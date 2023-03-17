Kofi Kingston is injured, with subsequent surgery ruling him out of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Kingston suffered an ankle injury during the March 3 episode of SmackDown, and it's serious enough for him to need surgery.

As such, the former WWE Champion will be forced to miss this year's WrestleMania event, a big blow to both him and WWE.

Is Kofi Kingston injured?

As noted, Kofi picked up an ankle injury during a brawl on the March 3 episode of SmackDown two weeks ago.

The next week, Kingston was slated to compete in a five-way match with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and LA Knight, for the chance to face Gunther for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania.

However, Kingston's injury meant that he was unable to compete and he had to be replaced in the match by New Day stablemate Xavier Woods.

We now know the full extent of Kofi's injury, which is serious enough for the veteran to need surgery, which via Inside The Ropes, will now rule him out of competing at WrestleMania.

Kingston is undergoing surgery on his injured ankle so that will delay his return. It was a fluke accident as his ankle went out catching McIntyre doing a flip dive on 3/3

And the news really couldn't have come at a worse time for WWE and Kofi...

Read More: WWE: Triple H planning for return of star that 'everybody loves' at WrestleMania

What were WWE's WrestleMania plans for Kofi Kingston?

Kingston's injury could be an especially big blow to WWE, with Triple H apparently having some rather big plans in store for New Day at the biggest show of the year.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting, via WrestleTalk, that Big E could return to WWE at WrestleMania, with his comeback potentially involving Kofi.

The report explains that Triple H had discussed bringing Big E back for WrestleMania and reuniting him with New Day, which might now have to be cancelled with Kofi being injured.

However, Kingston could just appear in a non-wrestling capacity alongside Big E and the aforementioned Woods, so perhaps the major moment may still go ahead as planned.

Read More: WWE: Triple H choses surprise WrestleMania main event for 'political reasons'

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for Big E at WrestleMania, and how Kofi Kingston might be involved.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.