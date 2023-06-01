Seth Rollins battled AJ Styles in a stunning match to kick off the Night of Champions 2023 premium live event. In an action-filled battle, both men tore each other apart. But in the end, it was Seth Rollins who stood tall. With his win, The Visionary was crowned the new and inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and the WWE Universe couldn’t be more excited.

After 2023's Night of Champions, it is expected that Seth Rollins will work as the fighting champion that would perfectly suit his babyface character. In addition to that, with the WWE Universe rallying behind him and singing his song all around the world, The Visionary has to prove to be a tremendous champion to maintain his character.

While his character may play a major role, his opponents might be the heart of the fighting spirit. Taking a look back at the past few months, it can be said that WWE has presented some strong opponents for Seth Rollins. After all, a strong title run necessitates credible opponents challenging for the gold. Without further ado, here are the top 5 choices to be the first challenger for The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship.

5 Damian Priest

Following his epic showdown against Bad Bunny at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Damian Priest has proven himself as one of the top-tier stars under the umbrella of WWE. With rumors of Priest being considered as a main event guy moving forward, the Judgment Day member needs some strong storyline booking to maintain his position as a top guy.

What better way to push Priest than by having him feud with the new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins? After Priest was pinned by Rollins on Raw after Night of Champions, a rivalry between both men would be very easy for WWE to mold into a storyline. In addition to that, a strong storyline could storm the charts for both men and give the WWE Universe another match to talk about.

4 Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare has been busy dealing with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar since the Raw after WrestleMania 39. After two grueling battles between both men, the score stands even and Cody Rhodes has already challenged Lesnar to another battle. However, Rhodes still has a story to finish and is seemingly destined to become a World Champion in WWE.

This could be a perfect reason for Rhodes to go after his long-time rival, Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship. However, this may be a huge blow for the company given that Rhodes’ story won’t end unless he defeats the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This may be the reason WWE postpones a rivalry with Rollins and continues the Rhodes-Lesnar saga for a couple of months. Though the American Nightmare might not be the first challenger, a feud between both men would be must-see somewhere down the line.

3 Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate cannot stay away from championships for a long time. With his current feud against Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar looks as vicious as he ever was and might be looking for a big opportunity soon. However, The Beast Incarnate cannot knock on Roman Reigns’ door once again for a title match after his loss at SummerSlam 2022.

For Brock to fight for the World Title, Seth Rollins is the only option and a dynamic rivalry can be built around that very well. The Visionary and The Beast have a lot of history against each other. Considering the fact that Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar twice in 2019 to win the Universal Championship, Lesnar might want to taste revenge with some brutal action to fit his persona.

2 Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior hasn't appeared on WWE programming since suffering a huge loss at WrestleMania 39. With rumors waving on the internet claiming that McIntyre has had some issues with WWE lately, questions have come out if the former WWE Champion is planning to leave the company.

However, with his contract not expiring until January 2024, and WWE drafting him to Monday Night Raw, there's a good chance that the Scotsman will stay with the Stamford-based promotion. Drew McIntyre needs a huge storyline upon his return to get back to the top and fill the WWE Universe with enthusiasm and excitement once again.

While there may be other viable options, a battle against Seth Rollins might be the best one to begin with. Though both men have not faced each other in a long time now, the chemistry between them has been tremendous and the World Heavyweight Championship on the line could be like icing on the cake.

1 Finn Balor

The Prince of The Judgment Day was the one Seth Rollins knocked off to advance to the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Balor has been a top heel on Monday Night Raw for months now and the inaugural Universal Champion has a long history with Seth Rollins.

On Monday Night Raw after Night of Champions, Rollins’ championship celebration was interrupted by AJ Styles and then by The Judgment Day. They eventually concluded the segment with a main event tag team match with Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day against Rollins and Styles.

In a classic match, Rollins pinned Priest to stand tall and close the show. Finn wasn't the one to get pinned, meaning his character is protected in case WWE plans on a title match between The Prince and The Visionary sometime in the near future, potentially at a premium live event. This could be the foundation of a classic rivalry between Balor and Rollins and could eventually turn into a stipulated match somewhere down the line.