The line-up for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship has been announced, and it looks set to be a classic.

The roster for the WWE’s newest competition features 12 of the very best in the organisation right now, while also incorporating a blend of up and comers, legends, and champions into the mix.

The competition will take place this week on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, with two sets of six fighters competing on each night in an attempt to make it to the final.

Who is eligible for the new World Heavyweight Championship?

Raw’s roster for the competition will consist of Seth Rollins, who seems to be the fan favourite, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Miz, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

For SmackDown, the roster is similarly juiced as it features Edge, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus.

What a set of line-ups that is!

All of the Superstars come into the competition fresh off the back of Backlash this past weekend, and many have spoken openly about their excitement at competing for the new title.

Equally, many of those competing are former world titleholders such as Edge, Mysterio, and Styles so the roster certainly has its share of experience.

How will the World Heavyweight Champion be decided?

The fights of the tournament itself will consist of two triple-threat matches per night with the winners of each facing off with a place in the final at stake.

The winners of each night’s mini final will then compete at the Night of Champions where the winner will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The line-ups for the triple-threat matchups themselves are yet to be announced as of writing this article, but no doubt it will be box office regardless of who is up against whom.

Wrestling fans are certainly excited for the competition’s debut, but that hasn’t stopped them discussing some of the names missing out. Perhaps the most notable is LA Knight, with fans on Twitter pretty disappointed by his omission.

Gunther is another big name not to be included and equally, although it was always unlikely, Paul Heyman did even hint that Roman Reigns could be involved.

This clearly hasn’t materialised, but regardless, wrestling fans are in for quite a spectacle this week. In a triple-threat match, anything could happen, so maybe we’ll even see some surprise finalists.