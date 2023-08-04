Highlights Reports state that Triple H remains high on LA Knight, and will give him a big push when the time is right

Since turning back into LA Knight last year, the 40-year-old has become one of WWE's most popular stars

Some within WWE are said to be concerned about Triple H's plans to 'stall' Knight's push, thinking that his momentum may fade

Following many missed opportunities, it’s been said that there are some in WWE who are ‘worried’ about a wildly popular star’s stalled push.

When LA Knight emerged on the main roster as the Max Dupri character, an overwhelming majority of fans were off-put by the portrayal of a fashion designer that WWE had him perform.

Though, while the majority of viewers knew he wasn’t being used properly in that role, not many could’ve predicted the rise he would go on once Triple H had assumed all of WWE’s creative duties.

Reverting back to his ‘Megastar’ persona in late August of last year, Knight’s captivating charisma coupled with his many, many catchphrases have led him to become one of the company’s star attractions.

Each week on WWE’s weekly TV shows, audience have grown louder and louder in their reactions for Knight. Viewers are very much behind 40-year-old and pulling for him to be rewarded with a title in the near future.

However, fans of LA have been dissatisfied as of late given how many times the company have teased a big push for the star before it seems to be taken away.

Despite being one of the favourites for this year’s men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Knight was thrown off the ladder at the last minute by eventual winner Damian Priest.

On top of this, he had the opportunity to win a fatal four-way match on a recent SmackDown, where the winner progressed to a number one contender match for the United States Championship, but legendary luchador Rey Mysterio came away with the win.

Why are people in WWE worried about LA Knight?

In an attempt to reassure fans who are wondering whether the higher-ups are fully behind the wildly popular star, a recent report from PWInsider clarified that LA Knight is still in line for a push, with it being just a matter of the right time from WWE’s perspective.

However, there doesn’t seem to be any certain point at which a push for The Megastar is set to begin, with a tweet from WRKD Wrestling revealing that some within WWE are getting ‘worried’ with the lack of progress for Knight, wanting to capitalise on white hot crowd reactions while they are still happening.

We can add that there are parties worried that the company won’t strike while the iron is hot and momentum will fade, as they’ve done with some in the past.

Previous examples of WWE not listening to thunderous crowd reactions include but aren’t limited to Zack Ryder, Damian Sandow and Rusev, all of whom were seen as firm midcard contenders in spite of audiences who were looking for them to ascend to the main event.

It’s still entirely possible that WWE will choose to push LA Knight in the coming months, but, with no current indication of any title plans for him, many are hoping he won’t be added to the list of wrestlers who didn’t live up to their potential.

