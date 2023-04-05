Bayley could be on her way out of WWE, two worrying tweets have made fans believe.

In the eyes of many, Bayley's return to WWE from injury, which took place at SummerSlam in July 2022, has been relatively underwhelming.

And many fans now believe that the 33-year-old could be looking to leave WWE, if she hasn't already.

Is Bayley leaving WWE?

As noted, the feeling amongst some fans is that WWE could have done more with Bayley since she returned from injury last summer.

While she has been on TV almost every week, the multi-time Women's Championship hasn't won many matches, and has lost both of her big feuds against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

The issue was compounded on the Raw after WrestleMania this week, with Fightful reporting that Bayley was written out of proceedings completely, just 20 minutes before the show went on the air.

Taking to Twitter the day after her WrestleMania match, which saw Damage CTRL take on Lits, Trish Stratus and the aforementioned Lynch, Bayley posted what many fans believe to have been a tease of a WWE exit. via WrestleTalk.

In the tweet, which you can see above, Bayley said that the most even romantic love stories have to come to an end, before saying bye to her fans and followers.

While her tweet obviously cannot serve as confirmation of anything at this stage, some in the quotes and replies have taken her cryptic message to be a sign of unhappiness with WWE, and even a tease of a potential departure.

To add fuel to the fire, Dakota Kai tweeted her love and appreciation for her Damage CTRL stablemate, which you can also see below.

It's worth stating that, at least as of right now, the feeling is that Bayley, who was described by Bianca Belair as an "underrated wrestler", remains with WWE and is not expected to be officially released.

However, her cryptic tweets and the fact she was completely left off this week's big episode of Monday Night Raw have led to some understandably worrying for her future within the company.

