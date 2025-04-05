Summary Some storylines provided comic relief but bordered on offense.

Since Triple H took over creative duties, WWE has been hitting it out of the park on the storytelling front, producing blockbuster television with viewers glued to their screens. The Bloodline saga, Cody Rhodes 'finishing his story,' and John Cena's heel turn have resulted in an enormous amount of interest in the product in the mainstream media.

It's a fun time to be a pro wrestling fan, but that hasn't always been the case. Fans will recall the torturous stories that made their way onto WWE TV during the PG era. Cringe segments such as King Corbin mocking Roman Reigns' 'Big Dog' gimmick were enough to send you barking mad, while distasteful angles like Kane's 'Katie Vick' were sickening enough to change the channel.

Here, GIVEMESPORT has taken on the 'unfortunate' task of ranking the worst storylines WWE has ever produced, considering several factors. Several stories made talent uncomfortable, while others were so ridiculous they nearly ruined careers.

10 Shelton Benjamin's Momma

His 'mom' helped stop Gold Standard's losing streak