Whether it is holding a WWE championship 16 times like John Cena, or for just 45 seconds like The Big Show, the goal of all WWE superstars is to one day have their name in the history books and have gold around their waists.

From the Intercontinental championship to the Big Gold world heavyweight championship, there have been plenty of stunning belts that superstars have wanted to capture throughout the years. However, for all the hits, the WWE has been prone to a few misses, with a bad championship sticking out like a sore thumb.

With the WWE always wanting to attract new viewers, nothing detracts people from the product more than seeing a champion parading around with an ugly belt. Something that is rarely the case in the current WWE, Triple H has fortunately rid the company of pre-existing belts that had the WWE Universe rolling their eyes.

Soon to have 18 recognised championships across Raw, SmackDown and NXT, these are eight of the worst belt designs that the WWE has produced up until this point.

Ranking Factors

The creativity of design - if it was a belt they put effort into, or destined to fail.

- if it was a belt they put effort into, or destined to fail. How it looked on WWE programming - if it was a TV turner, or could audiences stomach it.

- if it was a TV turner, or could audiences stomach it. The WWE Universe's reaction - what the unanimous opinion of all wrestling fans.

8 Hardcore Championship (1998-2002)

A now-retired championship, the Hardcore title brought a lot of fun into proceedings during the early 2000s. Given to Mankind, a man who defined hardcore, it took until the belt's 15th champion, Crash Holly, for this belt to be defended under 24/7 rules. This meant an impromptu match, at any location, at any time, was always on the cards, and created enjoyable chaos.

A belt that's legacy manages to make people forget just how hideous a title it was; the fake tape and damaged appearance of the championship is a hard image to forget. Despite attempts to spruce up the look of the belt, notably JBL placing a huge Texas flag upon the belt, there was no saving this unfortunate-looking title.

7 Diva's Championship (2008-2016)

Following WWE's first-ever brand split in 2002, it took six years for the WWE to give SmackDown a women's championship. Doing so in the form of the Diva's title, this belt represented just how women's wrestling was viewed during the late 2000s. However, this belt paved the way for what the women's division has become today, an unforeseen legacy.

With holders such as AJ Lee, Paige, and Charlotte Flair, they lifted the belt to heights that detracted from the eye-sore that was the title itself. A belt predominantly covered in silver plating, the middle section was covered in pink, producing a pattern that had people calling it the 'butterfly belt'. A rare miss in the Women's title department, it still holds a place in a lot of the WWE Universe's heart.

6 Copper Tag Team Championship (2010-2016)

The WWE's tag team scene has always been a standout area for the company. From the Hardy Boys to the Usos, they have always had an elite duo in their locker. This is why it is such a shame that there has rarely been a good Tag Team championship worthy of the talent.

In 2010, the WWE reinstated their WWE Tag Team championships and had Bret Hart present them on their opening night to the Hart Dynasty. Upon the reveal, the WWE Universe was presented with the most uninspired, mundane belts. With a black strap and large bronze plates, it left everyone unimpressed.

5 Rated-R Spinner Championship (2006)

Having defeated JBL at WrestleMania 21, John Cena pimped out the title to reflect who he was as a character. Having done so with the United States championship the year prior, Cena made the centre of the belt spin; an ode to his rapping gimmick.

A belt that perfectly encapsulated the absurdity of Cena, it was when the Doctor of Thuganomics lost his title to Edge that things went downhill. The Rated-R superstar brought his own spinner belt into the fold and revealed that the previously spinning WWE logo would now be a spinning Rated-R logo. A visual that just didn't work.

Potentially awful on purpose, just to add an edge to Edge's heel character, it made for tough viewing.

4 Red / Blue WWE Tag Team Championship (2016-2022)

As mentioned, the WWE's copper tag team championships were some of the most lackadaisical belts in WWE's existence. However, things soon got worse in 2016 with the announcement of WWE's first brand split in five years.

With Raw and SmackDown once again becoming exclusive brands, both shows got their own pair of Tag Team belts. However, a new era didn't lead to much change, as the copper belts were simply reimagined. The black strap was replaced with the colour of the respective brands, and the bronze plating turned silver. A move that somehow, and drastically, made the WWE Tag Team championships worse.

3 Cruiserweight Championship (2016-2022)

In 2016, the WWE ran a Cruiserweight Classic tournament, reviving a belt that hadn't existed in the company since 2007.

With the likes of Kota Ibushi and Zack Sabre Jr in the 32-man event, it was T.J. Perkins who was the victor. Winning a huge trophy and title in the process, the latter did not match the glamour of his human-sized trophy. The bright purple belt and large silver plates made for an eye-catching title, but not in the best way.

Starting poorly, the belt did go through a lot of changes in its six-year history. One change saw an orange line appear below the WWE logo, and another in its later years saw the purple strap dropped for black. Changes that never improved the belt, it made the WWE Universe realise that purple was certainly not a championship colour.

2 Universal Championship (2016-2022)

Still around as a part of Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, it was the six years that this specific belt overruled the WWE, which had fans all over the world sighing whenever they saw it.

A belt birthed from the 2016 brand split, Raw had to run a tournament to find a new world champion, a belt they would call the Universal Championship. Upon its unveiling, a bright red belt bemused the crowd who couldn't believe what they were seeing. A belt that would change colour depending on what brand it was on, the WWE Universe agreed that no world champion should be seen wearing a bright red or bright blue belt; a belt that was meant to represent the pinnacle of the sport.

1 24/7 Championship (2019-2022)

A championship that the WWE Universe will agree is the worst in company history, it also reminds fans of one of the worst eras in recent memory.

With 24/7 plastered across the front, this belt was very similar to this list's first entrant, the Hardcore Championship, as it was allowed to be defended at any moment in time. Producing some hilarious R-Truth and Drake Maverick moments, the belt became a showcase of superstars who could not get proper TV time.

An awful belt at an awful moment in time, the bright green straps, and gold plating were enough to turn TVs off. It goes down as the worst belt that the WWE has ever produced, with fans hoping that no new entrants come into the fold anytime soon.