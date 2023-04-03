Brock Lesnar kicked off night two at WrestleMania 39 with victory over Omos in a clash which proved to us all why The Beast is still one of the best Superstars in the business right now. He’s one of the biggest athletes (size wise), but was made to look tiny by Omos.

Standing at 7ft 3” tall, Omos also weighed in at 410lbs, proving a real tough challenge for The Beast who managed to live up to his nickname despite the size difference. He pinned his opponent following an F5, which was sensational given the power it required.

When entering the arena to kick off the proceedings on night two, the crowd were loving it, giving The Beat an unreal pop, one worthy of a Superstar that size and his performance later warranted that level of pop.

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

The Beast is synonymous with the flagship pay-per-view event, after all, he was the man that ended The Undertaker’s streak. But from being the villain that evening, he was the hero in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium.

The pop was that incredible, he broke character and simply couldn’t stop smiling, showing just how much the reception meant to him while also conveying just how much the fans love The Beast. His entrance was full of pyrotechnics, but the pop could still be heard.

Check it out for yourselves below, you can see how The Beast changed, fully lapping up the reception from his fans, it truly is a wholesome response and reaction, but enough talk, the video is below now!

Video: Brock Lesnar’s pop at WrestleMania 39

It’s two nights in a row now that the opening match of the evening has had an unreal pop. John Cena’s entrance sent the fans wild as they got to see him in action once again. He himself had an incredibly wholesome entrance, having children from the Make-A-Wish foundation at the top of the ramp with him.

Fast forward 24 hours and it was The Best who had a raucous reception from the fans, kicking off the night perfectly, getting those in the arena buzzing for the rest of the night as the wait to see the main event edges ever closer.

Obviously, there are a string of exceptional matches between now and then, will we see another pop that huge? There’s still time to see it bettered, the bar has been set pretty high for the fans.