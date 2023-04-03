In a touching gesture of goodwill ahead of his title match with Roman Reigns last night, Cody Rhodes gifted his weight belt to the son of the late Jon Huber.

Huber, the former wrestler, was better known to WWE fans as his ring name Luke Harper, a member of the Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan, before Braun Strowman joined later.

The emotional moment took place at WrestleMania 39 last night after Rhodes spotted Brodie ringside ahead of his main event clash with The Tribal Chief.

The memory of Jon Huber, aka Luke Harper

Huber, who sadly passed away in December 2020, was a beloved wrestler known for his time in WWE and later in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He was a close friend and colleague of Rhodes, and the two had worked together in both promotions.

Rhodes and Huber’s friendship was further cemented during their time together in AEW, where they both played pivotal roles in establishing the company’s reputation as a serious competitor to WWE.

Huber’s untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling community, with many paying tribute to his talent and kindness.

Cody Rhodes honours his former colleague after WrestleMania

In an emotional statement after the show, Rhodes said that it was an honour to gift his weight belt to Brodie, who he described as a future wrestling star.

He also expressed his admiration for Huber’s legacy, saying that he would always be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

The gesture by Rhodes has been widely praised by fans and colleagues, who see it as a testament to the close bond that existed between him and Huber.

One Twitter user said: “This was such a classy move. Brodie Lee looking down and smiling.”

Another user posted: “An unforgettable act of love in the purest sense of the word. Just amazing. What a wonderful heart, a wonderful human, and a wonderful family.”

The gesture is also a reminder of the impact Huber had on the wrestling community, and the love and respect that he continues to receive, even after his passing.