Fan footage from WrestleMania 39 last night shows just how the fans in attendance reacted to Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event after the result left plenty fuming online.

The Tribal Chief shocked the WWE Universe by defeating favourite Cody Rhodes with help from Solo Sikoa on Sunday after a night where the reigning champions all prevailed, holding on to their titles.

This victory for Reigns means he once again retains the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship, defending his Undisputed crown for the fifth time.

Rhodes was favourite to beat Reigns and end his long streak of victories, who has now extended that streak once more.

But on Twitter, Reigns insists he is still "just getting started."

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

During the ring walks, it was clear to see who the favourite was, with most of the fans cheering on Rhodes; so much so that Reigns grabbed the mic, yelling: "WrestleMania, acknowledge me!"

The fight started as expected with both putting on a show, it really had everything.

It was looking like Cody was having the best fight of his life as he kicked out of a Superman Punch, a Spear, and broke the Guillotine. Rhodes was in all aspects Reigns' equal.

But what was occurring outside the ring was what caught fans' eyes.

Solo Sikoa, once again coming to the aid of Reigns, was up to his usual tricks and eventually got himself kicked out after one too many interferences. The Usos also came out of hiding to help their cousin one last time.

Rhodes too had help from outside the ring with Kevin Owens hitting Reigns with a Stunner and Sami Zayn delivering a Hulluva Kick.

After all this madness had died down, Rhodes was on the verge of defeating Reigns before the fans saw something else.

All of these cameos felt trivial, no one expected them to have a genuine impact on the end result. Hence, why fans were stunned as they watched Solo Sikoa sneak up back into the ring, delivering a Samoan Spike allowing Reigns to Spear his way to another victory.

This is not the first time Reigns has needed help from the outside, and not the first time from Sikoa either, and it was noticeable the fans were aggrieved.

How did fans in the stadium react to Roman Reigns beating Cody Rhodes?

Footage from fans in the stadium has shown many to be angry with the way the match was decided, with very few cheering for Reigns and most stunned silent.

This hostile atmosphere is seemingly mirrored on social media, with one fan saying, "This is not history. It's cheating. He has never won on his own."

A very confusing ending for those in the arena, that's for sure.