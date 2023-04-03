Finn Balor has shared on social media a picture of the head injury that momentarily halted his match against Edge at WrestleMania 39 last night, and all we can say is... OUCH!

WrestleMania 39 was one for the ages which saw Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and included an in-the-ring debut for Snoop Dogg among a whole host of other great moments.

But one match that did not disappoint was the Hell in a Cell clash between Edge and Finn Balor.

Edge vs Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39

Edge and Balor's rivalry continued on Sunday night as Balor emerged ring-side as 'The Demon', covered in menacing face paint, crawling up to his opponent who was unfazed, sporting his 'Brood' mask.

After an onslaught from Edge in the opening moments of the feisty Hell in a Cell battle, including hitting Balor with a chair and pinning the leader of The Judgement Day into the cage with kendo sticks, Edge brought out the ladders.

Throwing it the length of the cage, it slammed into the head of Balor, busting him wide open. The referee checked on Balor and held off Edge from going after him while he was down.

The wound caused a temporary stop to the match while medical staff entered to treat the injured Superstar.

According to PWI, Balor was given what appeared to be a numbing agent via injection and staples to seal the cut there and then.

Finn Balor's cut to the head

Since the incident, Balor has shared on social media images of the nasty head injury captioning it, "Just a flesh wound."

Not going down without a fight, Balor was somehow able to continue the match. Whatever his legacy was before, he has definitely made his mark as one of the toughest men in WWE now.

Balor clawed his way back into the fight, laying out Edge on the table for a Coup De Grace, but Edge moved out of the way just in time, leaving Balor crashing into the table himself.

Ultimately, even after his remarkable comeback, Balor was defeated by the Hall of Famer.

The Hell in a Cell match ended after Edge hit Balor with a Con-Chair-To, which left 'The Demon' lying motionless on the floor.