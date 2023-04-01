WrestleMania 39 is finally upon us and this time it has gone Hollywood.

Taking place at So-Fi stadium in Inglewood, California this weekend, the buzz around WrestleMania 39 is ramping up (quite literally).

So what would be needed for wrestling’s greatest two-night event of the year? An all-time Hollywood-inspired set reveal of course - and wow did the launch deliver!

WrestleMania 39 stage

Hosts Corey Graves and Carmella enlisted the help of world-class skateboarders Monica Torres and Briana King, as well as six-time X-games world champion Leticia Bufoni to showcase this year’s ramp.

Whilst Torres and King rode down the ramp going their separate ways with Bufoni right behind them to the tune of pyrotechnics following their path, Bufoni went that one step further. She performed the stunt of launching off of the ramp, landing inside the ring to the applause of lights and fireworks, unveiling the entire set.

The stage area itself perfectly aligned with the Hollywood theme, resembling that of a typical American movie theatre lobby, with the graphics of the set list likening to that of movie posters.

The production team absolutely came through and delivered in this year’s set design, and wrestling fans around the world seem to agree.

With WWE’s launch video of the set reveal, social media was sent into a frenzy with fans all over the world reacting with their opinions.

One fan argued it was a “top 3 set of all time,” whilst another fan claimed that this set suggests “this year’s WrestleMania has everything to be one of the best of all time.”

Some even found humour in the length of the ramp, predicting: “Reigns' entrance going to be longer than his match."

However, not all fans were too impressed.

One Twitter user said: “Something about it just seems off. The ramp and base look cool. And the idea is cool. I think the little 'Mania logo looks off. And it feels like it is missing like, a big Tron up above or something.”

Another fan argued that it would only be considered a top three stage “if only it was bigger.”

All in all, the buzz on social media surrounding the set reveal is very positive and is widely considered by many fans to be one of the best WrestleMania stages ever, most certainly one of the best in recent years.

With this year’s set-list including YouTuber Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins, and the night two main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 39 is surely not to be missed.

Hollywood set to accompany a star-studded line-up? Well, this may just be The Grandest Stage of Them All.