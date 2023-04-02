WWE legend John Cena suffered defeat in his return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 last night, but one moment in particular from the match has gone viral and got fans feeling all sad and emotional.

The veteran faced Austin Theory for the United States championship, but lost controversially due to a refereeing incident.

The contest started evenly poised with both stars getting their offense in, the mistake was probably caused by referee Chad Patton accidently getting knocked out.

Cena was able to get Theory to tap-out, but it was missed by officials. A final A-Town Down sealed the victory for the 25-year-old, arguably, the biggest of his young career to date.

Fans are now waiting to see what the future brings for Cena, who sadly isn't get any younger and sadly has other priorities in his life.

Is it the end for John Cena in WWE?

Some fans are speculating that this was his last ever fight in WWE, as he currently works on a part-time schedule and is not expected to return to full-time wrestling.

It felt like Cena 'signed off' last night, waving to fans and touching his heart before hitting his signature Five Knuckle Shuffle on Theory.

You can watch the moment everyone is talking about below. Make of it what you will, but it does look like Cena is bidding a fond farewell.

Video: John Cena saying goodbye?

Is it a goodbye to the WWE Universe? Or was it just Cena living in the moment and thanking the crowd for their incredible support?

WrestleMania 39 Night One

WrestleMania 39 couldn’t have got off to a much better start.

John Cena is one of the best Superstars of all time and hyped the LA crowd up beyond belief, it could arguably go down as one of the greatest pops at WrestleMania of all time.

The way he entered the arena summed him up, sharing a special moment with children from the Make-A-Wish foundation at the top of the ramp.

Cena has not officially announced his retirement, but due to his busy schedule in Hollywood, fans will have to come to terms with not seeing the legend in the ring for too long.

The veteran star hopes to break Ric Flair’s record and win the 17th World Championship of his career before his retirement, but time is ticking.