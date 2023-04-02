John Cena opened the show at WrestleMania 39, taking on his latest rival Austin Theory in LA. The United States Championship was on the line for the two, with John Cena finding himself in the unlikely position as challenger.

He had the opportunity to mark his return to the big stage in style with yet another accolade to his already glittering career, but it wasn't to be. He forced Austin Theory to tap out, but with the referee out cold, he used dirty tactics to take John Cena down and pin his idol.

The fans clearly wanted John Cena to take the victory at WrestleMania judging by the simply stunning pop he received from the Hollywood fans. A place he certainly feels at home after his acting career has gone from strength to strength. The pop was understandable when you watch his entrance, it was so wholesome

John Cena receives huge pop at WrestleMania 39

Most WWE fans have been lucky enough to see John Cena at least once during their years of being a fan, but for other in the crowd at WrestleMania 39, it was their first time seeing the Superstar that many can’t see!

Jokes aside, seeing John Cena can be a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially for younger and newer fans with him now no longer a regular on our screens in the ring. He’s much more common on our screens on big Hollywood productions or as Peacemaker.

WrestleMania 39 couldn’t have got off to a much better start. John Cena is one of the best Superstars of all time and has hyped the LA crowd up beyond belief, it could arguably go down as one of the greatest pops at WrestleMania of all time. The way he entered the arena summed him up, sharing a special moment with children from the Make-A-Wish foundation at the top of the ramp

Video: John Cena's wholesome WrestleMania 39 entrance

Now tell me you didn’t get goosebumps watching that, if you do you’re surely lying, it was incredible and could well take some beating over the course of the two nights of live action from Hollywood. It just goes to show the size of John Cena in the profession, but also just how impressive he is as a human being.

I think I speak for all WWE fans when I say we’d love to see John Cena feature more regularly on our screens over the next year, culminating in an even bigger match up next year at WrestleMania. Surely it can’t be the last time we see John Cena on the biggest stage of all.

John Cena is known for his selfless acts for the Make-A-Wish foundation, and he has outdone himself once again by having some of the children out with him at the top of the ramp, what a moment for those children, even on a huge night for himself, John Cena is still putting others first.