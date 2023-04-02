KSI has shown up at WrestleMania to support his business partner Logan Paul, creating absolute carnage in the clash with Seth Rollins.

Eyebrows were raised when The Maverick made his way to the ring with a mascot, a huge bottle of Prime which stayed ringside to watch on. It was only a matter of time until Prime got involved, but it was not what we expected.

It was a huge shock to see KSI reveal himself as the bottle of Prime ringside, but the carnage didn’t stop there for Logan Paul’s business partner KSI. They cleared the commentary desk, placing Seth Rollins on it to frogsplash him through the desk.

KSI gets attacked by Logan Paul

Obviously, that was unintentional, Logan Paul didn’t want to lay a finger on his business partner, but that decision was taken out of his hands. As he was on the top rope, KSI was dragged onto the desk in place of Seth Rollins, forcing The Maverick to accidently flatten him.

From rival to business partner, KSI didn’t expect the night was going to end like his relationship with The Maverick started, but I’m sure he’ll see it as the accident it was. Fair to say it was a moment of genius from Seth Rollins.

But the disaster didn’t end there for Logan Paul. Not only had he put his business partner through a table before going on to lose his match. It wasn’t the end he wanted to his feud with Seth Rollins, it looked like he had the upper hand in the build-up.

Video: KSI unmasks himself as Prime and gets put through a table

Obviously this doesn’t outright signal the end of the feud between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, but instead added more fuel to the fire with KSI now also having serious beef with Seth Rollins after his antics in that clash.

It’s hard to compete with a Superstar who can think that quickly, but I’m sure the YouTuber will come back for another shot, and maybe team up properly with his business partner next time because they’ll both be annoyed now.

Whatever you had in your mind for what could happen on WrestleMania 39 night one, I bet it wasn’t as bizarre and surreal as that was. Logan Paul has incredible spots every match and he certainly didn’t disappoint there, with the added layer of his business partner KSI being involved, and coming off worse than anybody!