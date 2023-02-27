Logan Paul, according to reports, was originally set to face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Paul will be sharing the ring with Seth Rollins at the biggest show of the year in April, but WWE originally had even bigger plans for him.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the big Cena v Logan match was "pencilled in" last year, before Triple H changed his plans.

What did WWE originally plan for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, Logan is now set to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, with the match now all but confirmed by WWE.

However, WrestlingNews.co is reporting that, in late-2022, a match between Logan and John Cena was being planned by WWE.

Sometime in the fall, WWE had Cena penciled in for a match against Logan Paul. In fact, Cena teased this on social media and Paul has stated that he would love to have a WrestleMania match with him. That was the match that was planned as of December but by January they pivoted to Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins.

However, as noted, the match won't end up happening, WWE going in another direction for both Logan and Cena for the big show in April 2023.

Who will John Cena face at WrestleMania 39?

Cena, as announced by WWE last week, is set to return to TV on the March 6 episode of Raw next week.

The show, which takes place in Cena's hometown of Boston, is set to set up the 16-time World Champion's big WrestleMania match.

At the show, Cena is slated to face Austin Theory, which WrestlingNews.co has now confirmed, noting that John sees the United States Champion as a future "main eventer".

Cena absolutely believes that Theory has the tools to become a main eventer and people in the company see things in Theory that fans have not seen yet. We don't know what the finish will be for the match but those we spoke to believe that Cena is coming in to help put Theory over.

Theory has been building the match with Cena on his own in interviews and on social media over the last few weeks, but fans aren't expected to have to wait too long to see the pair share the screen on TV.

