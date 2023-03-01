What matches could be taking place at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood? Here are our predictions.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE, but what are some of the matches that we can see taking place at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April 2023?

A number of huge bouts have already been confirmed for the ‘Showcase of the Immortals,’ with the massive main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes likely to be headlining Night 2 of the annual extravaganza.

There are a ton of rumours doing the rounds regarding more contests that could be taking place, and we’ll be taking these into consideration when predicting some of the matches we think could be taking place on April 1st and 2nd, 2023.

Here are our predictions for some of the matches that could be taking place at WrestleMania 39 (as of writing on Wednesday, March 1st 2023).

What matches are confirmed for WrestleMania 39?

Before we get into the matches that we see taking place at the show, let’s rundown the contests that have already been confirmed as of Wednesday, March 1st 2023:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

With only four contests actually made official for the event thus far, there is a lot of scope for the company to add some more huge bouts across the two nights in California.

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Match Predictions

Here are the matches that we can see taking place over the two nights of WrestleMania 39:

WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

John Cena

The ‘GOAT’ John Cena is scheduled to be appearing on Monday Night Raw on Monday, March 6th 2023, and all indications appear to be that the former WWE Champion will be facing Austin Theory for the US title at the Show of Shows.

Cena vs Theory has been rumoured as recently as mid-February 2023 (via FightFans), and we’re expecting this big match for Theory to finally be announced during the Road to WrestleMania in the coming weeks.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Becky Lynch and Lita (c) vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch and Lita won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Damage CTRL on the Monday, February 27th 2023, episode of WWE Raw, and it’s looking like the duo will be heading to WrestleMania for a showdown with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Speaking to The New York Post back in March 2022, Lynch revealed that he had expected a big singles match with Rousey to take place at WrestleMania 39 the following year:

“I think the idea was, let’s give it even more of a build and possibly do this in Hollywood [at WrestleMania 39] of all places. I think the idea was to give it a little bit of extra time, and hell, let frickin’ Ronda get her feet wet. “We had to tell this story with Bianca, too. So was I surprised? No, not entirely, not really. I think they thought of Hollywood as maybe being the spot for where this match would go down.”

Despite the singles match clearly not taking place, this is a great way for the company to give Ronda her win back over the woman who beat her in the WrestleMania 35 main event, potentially leading to a singles match down the line for the two women…maybe at WrestleMania 40?

Trish Stratus vs Bayley

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return to television on the Monday, February 27th 2023, episode of WWE Raw, assisting the aforementioned Lita and Lynch.

Bayley has not had a major match at WrestleMania for quite some time, due largely to injuries, so this would be a great way to give the Damage CTRL leader the chance to get a major WrestleMania moment in 2023.

Hell in a Cell Match: Brood Edge vs 'The Demon' Finn Balor

This match was originally reportedly meant to take place at the Royal Rumble 2023 event back in January but had to be pushed back.

Dave Meltzer reported why the bout couldn’t take place in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting that Edge was not available for television heading up to the event:

“The reason the at one time talked about Brood Edge vs Demon Balor Hell in a Cell match at the Rumble didn’t happen is because Edge was filming a television show until this past week and thus couldn’t do the WWE television to build up the match.”

This would be the perfect place to finally blow off the feud between Edge and Judgment Day, with Balor potentially getting the opportunity to bring back the ‘Demon’ character to help him finally get the win over the Hall of Famer.

Dominick Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio

Image Copyright: WWE

After almost six months of build, which began in earnest at the WWE Clash at the Castle event back in September 2022, it looks like we will finally be seeing Rey Mysterio take on his son Dominick.

Dominick has been a revelation on WWE programming since his turn to the dark side and run with Judgment Day, and this could be his opportunity to get a massive win over his iconic father to further cement his run as a despicable heel.

Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins

This match has not yet officially been confirmed, but it is probably the easiest to predict as taking place on one of the two nights in April 2023.

Celebrity appearances at WrestleMania have become commonplace, but Logan Paul is somewhat of an anomaly, as he has proven on more than one occasion that he can absolutely ‘go’ in the ring.

This could end up being the show stealer of the entire weekend, as Rollins can match Paul in the athletic department, and the two men should be able to produce an epic encounter at the biggest event of the WWE year.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX, respectively.

