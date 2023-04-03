And just like that, two nights of WrestleMania action is over in a blink of an eye, but what a blink it was! We’ve been treated to some incredible action over the course of the weekend. If you missed night one, the results can be found HERE.

The main event saw Roman Reigns defend his undisputed WWE championship against Cody Rhodes in a match worthy of headlining any WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief headed into the clash as the champion for 945 days, with The American Nightmare headlining the flagship event for the first time. Unfortunately though, it wasn't to be, with Roman Reigns' 945 day reign continuing.

Opening up the night was Brock Lesnar, with The Beast receiving a truly exceptional pop which left him grinning from ear-to-ear. We also got to see Edge and Demon Finn Balor battle it out in a Hell in a Cell match.

WrestleMania 39 night two had it all

Brock Lesnar opened up proceedings with an impressive victory over Omos. Unsurprisingly, he hit the F5 and pinned his opponent, but doing that against 7ft 3” Omos who weighed in at 410lbs is just ridiculous.

That was followed up with the Women’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way match between Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, against Natalya & Shotzi against Chelsea Green & Sonya Devilla against Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. It was the latter duo who rose to the top, timing their moment perfectly to get the win.

Next, it was arguably the most gruelling match of the evening, with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. It certainly lived up to expectations, with Drew McIntyre pinned by Gunther who retained his title.

Bianca Belair followed up by retaining her Raw Women's Championship after displaying her obscene strength to counter a submission attempt by Asuka and hit her with a K.O.D she had no answers to.

Video: Bianca Belair retains her title with one of her best K.O.Ds

Then we had the most bonkers moment of the night. The Miz was put in an impromptu match thanks to Snoop Dogg, with Shane McMahon returning for the first time since being fired by his dad 14 months ago. However he blew his knee out in seconds and left Snoop Dogg to have to finish the match himself, which he did emphatically!

We then had the brutal Hell in a Cell match. It certainly lived up to the billing, with The Rated R Superstar edge finally downing the Demon Finn Balor, getting some revenge on The Judgement Day.

That lead us nicely into the main event. Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes. Once again we saw The Usos get involved after Solo Sikoa's ejection and as the referee was down and out. However, the new Tag-Team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens evened things out, with all Superstars dispersing eventually, leaving the two headliners in the ring together once again. Then with Paul Heyman distracting the referee, Solo Siko came back and took Cody Rhodes out just as he was about to surely win the match, letting The Tribal Chief spear him and pin him for the win.

WWE WrestleMania 39 night two results

What a weekend of action we've had. The Superstars have treated us to elite performances from top to bottom, just over a year to wait before we get to do it all over again. Thankfully, there's plenty more WWE action between now and then!