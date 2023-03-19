WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE, and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is set to defend her title against Asuka in Hollywood, California.

Although this match has not had the level of build of some, say Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for example, these are two Superstars who are more than capable of having the best match of the entire weekend.

Belair has arguably stolen the show over the past few years, with her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 being stellar and her first ‘Mania main event against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 also being sublime. But can the ‘EST of WWE’ pull it off again?

Here are our predictions for the Bianca Belair vs Asuka match at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

How did we get here?

When Rhea Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble event, she declared that she would be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

This left the door open for a challenger to be established for Belair’s equivalent title on the Raw brand, with an Elimination Chamber match confirmed for February 2023 to declare a number #1 contender.

Asuka would win the Chamber match to become the challenger to the title at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, confirming that this potentially fantastic bout will be taking place in April 2023.

With Belair vs Asuka and Flair vs Ripley confirmed, the two significant Women's Championship bouts taking part during the 2-Night event look like they could both be show-stealers, and we cannot wait.

Bianca Belair vs Asuka Prediction

Belair has been absolutely fantastic since she made her move up to the WWE main roster a few years ago, establishing herself as one of the best performers in the entire company.

Whilst the ‘EST of WWE’ has been a great Champion on the Raw brand, this has to be the time for Asuka to take the title.

The ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ revealed her ‘Kana’ character earlier this year, harkening back to her time wrestling in Japan with a character that had a lot in common with The Great Muta in presentation with the unique facepaint.

Seeing Belair win the match wouldn’t be a massive shock, but in terms of who really needs the win, we have to give it to the Japanese Superstar.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Asuka will beat Bianca Belair to become the new Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 39.

