WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE fans, and expectation is building for the Six-Woman Tag Team match between Becky Lynch, Lita, Trish Stratus and Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai).

This is easily the biggest match of Sky and Kai’s career thus far, and considering that Bayley was a huge fan of the two Attitude Era heroes in Lita and Stratus, this has got to be a pretty cool moment for her as well.

The question is, though, who is more likely to win this match when the six women compete at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April 2023?

Here are our predictions for the WWE WrestleMania 39 match between Damage CTRL and Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus.

When was Trish Stratus’ last WWE match?

Before we get into the predictions, it’s worth taking a quick look at the competitors that will be part of the bout.

Trish Stratus is an icon in WWE, with the former WWE Women’s Champion paving the way for several today’s Superstars with her catalogue of great matches and incredible work ethic to become one of the best in-ring Women’s stars in company history.

It was believed that Stratus’ last-ever match for the company would be against Charlotte Flair back at SummerSlam in 2019, but this return to the ring for ‘Mania changes that.

Stratus’ WrestleMania Goes Hollywood bout will be her sixth over the past decade, which includes a spot at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match back in 2018.

How did we get here?

Stratus made her return to WWE television during the Monday, February 27th episode of WWE Raw, helping Becky Lynch and Lita to defeat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The former WWE Women’s Champion would then challenge the trio to a six-woman match at ‘Mania 39 the following week on Raw, which Bayley would then accept.

Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Stratus would address Bayley tweeting back in 2016 that she would love to one day face Lita and Trish, saying (via Fightful):

“Well, dreams do come true. Maybe you should have her on The Bump afterwards and say, ‘How do you feel?’ after we whoop her a** at WrestleMania. See how she feels about putting that out there.”

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL Prediction

This is a difficult match to predict, as it all depends on where it is featured on the card.

If WWE is looking to give fans a feel-good moment, then we will most likely see Trish or Lita get the pinfall to take the win for their team and create a WrestleMania moment.

However, if WWE are looking to get Damage CTRL a big win, which would greatly help the team that has been languishing somewhat recently, this would be the place to do so.

Despite the 50/50 nature of the match, we’re predicting that Damage CTRL will get the win, helping to propel them forward into events like SummerSlam and Money in the Bank.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Damage CTRL will beat Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus.

