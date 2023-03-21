WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE, and the company likes to create some massive ‘WrestleMania Moments,’ but could we see one with a returning Big E?

The former WWE Champion has been out of action for some time after a freak accident during a match meant that his neck was badly injured to the point that he might not have ever competed again.

We’ll be looking at what has been rumoured regarding The New Day member and whether or not he could be making a dramatic return at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, and what we predict he may be doing.

Here are our predictions regarding Big E potentially making a massive comeback to WWE as part of WrestleMania 39.

Big E WrestleMania 39 Rumours

There have been a few rumours doing the rounds regarding the former WWE Champion and where he may end up.

According to one rumour, Big E was scheduled to be taking part in a WrestleMania segment with LA Knight before Kofi Kingston getting injured on WWE SmackDown (via FightFans).

We may still see the former WWE Champ appearing in a segment with the former Million Dollar Champion, but there are other indications that Knight could have his own major segment at ‘Mania.

LA Knight WrestleMania Rumours

One of the more reputable insider/leaker accounts, Boozer Wrestling, reported that the company were initially planning on a segment for Knight at Mania (via FightFans):

“LA Knight will have a big segment for WM. Not full [sic] planned yet. But it's the route that everyone agrees on.”

There have also been rumblings that Knight could be getting a massive segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the night itself, but these have yet to be verified beyond Twitter rumours at this point.

Could Big E be at WrestleMania 39?

Taking everything that we know right now into account, we still don’t believe that WrestleMania 39 will see the return of Big E to WWE.

What is far more likely to happen is that the company will save his return for the Raw After Mania, as that could be a great moment for the fans in attendance and wouldn’t get swallowed up by the rest of the news coming out of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

It wouldn’t shock us to see The New Day member appear at WrestleMania, but saving it for the Monday after would probably be a bigger moment overall.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Big E will not return at WrestleMania 39; he will return at the Raw After Mania.