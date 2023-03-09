WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE, and Omos is set for the biggest challenge of his young career when he steps in the ring with the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar.

Omos’ manager MVP recently issued the challenge to the former WWE Champion, and he accepted the bout for the Showcase of the Immortals, much to the initial shock of the WWE Universe.

It had been rumoured that Lesnar would be facing the likes of Gunther or Bray Wyatt at the event, so a sea change to a Superstar like Omos, who hasn’t exactly been used that often on Raw as of late, came as a surprise.

Here are our predictions for the Brock Lesnar vs Omos match that is set to take place at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar vs Omos Prediction

Fundamentally, this match is all going to be about the moment that Lesnar attempts to hit the F5 on the Nigerian Giant.

We don’t expect this match to go that long at all, and it will most likely take the form of a Lesnar bout against Goldberg: powerhouse vs powerhouse.

What will be interesting is how the company decides to showcase Omos in this match, as they will probably show his immense strength and stature against Lesnar, overpowering him in the early going until the Beast is able to get the upper hand.

In the end though, Lesnar will likely walk out with the win, as he has taken some high-profile losses at Premium Live Events recently and will need to get a win back here to set him up in case the company wants to put him back into the title picture at some point.

GiveMeSport Predictions: Brock Lesnar will win after hitting the F5

Will Brock Lesnar squash Omos?

What has been discussed by some fans is the idea that Lesnar will completely dominate this match and ‘squash’ Omos at WrestleMania.

As mentioned in our prediction, we don’t actually see that happening, and while we do see Lesnar getting the win, it probably won’t be in a dominant fashion.

Instead, this will be a chance for Omos to be showcased against one of the biggest names on the WWE roster over the past few decades, and it will be a test to see whether he can ‘hang’ at the main event level.

What is Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania record?

Ahead of his match against Omos, Lesnar has had 11 matches at WrestleMania, and his record is as follows:

1. Win: Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania XIX (1-0)

2. Loss: Brock Lensar vs Goldberg – WrestleMania XX (1-1)

3. Loss: Brock Lesnar vs Triple H – WrestleMania XXIX (1-2)

4. Win: Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker – WrestleMania XXX (2-2)

5. Loss: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins – WrestleMania 31 (2-3)

6. Win: Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose – WrestleMania 32 (3-3)

7. Win: Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar – WrestleMania 33 (4-3)

8. Win: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns – WrestleMania 34 (5-3)

9. Loss: Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins – WrestleMania 35 (5-4)

10. Loss: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre – WrestleMania 36 (5-5)

11. Loss: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns – WrestleMania 38 (5-6)

So interestingly, despite Lesnar being regarded as one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time, he has a WrestleMania record as of March 2023 of 5 wins and 6 losses.