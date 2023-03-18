WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE, and now another massive match has been confirmed as Edge will be taking on Finn Balor inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Edge and the Judgment Day have been feuding for some time, with the Rated R Superstar taking on various members of the group at different times, including alongside his wife and former WWE Divas Champion Beth Phoenix.

It was confirmed on the Monday, March 13th 2023, episode of WWE Raw that the two men would be competing inside HIAC, but what could happen on the night?

Here are our predictions for the Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Finn Balor that is set to take place at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

How did we get here?

As noted, Edge and the Judgment Day group having feuding for some time after the former World Heavyweight Champion was kicked out of the group back in 2022.

Hell in a Cell is often regarded as a way to blow off major feuds, and this looks set to be a massive way for the storyline to come to its conclusion.

There’s no doubt that this is the biggest match of Balor’s career, as although the former Universal and NXT Champion has appeared on the Grandest Stage of Them All in the past, this is the first time that he comes in with a big featured bout from a long-running storyline.

Will The Demon be at WrestleMania 39?

One of the questions that fans have regarding the match, now that it has officially been confirmed, is whether Balor will be bringing back The Demon character for the match.

It has not yet been revealed if The Demon will be returning at ‘Mania (as of writing on Tuesday, March 14th 2023), but it would be slightly odd to see it happen.

The Demon has in the past been used by Balor during his babyface runs in the company, and considering that he is entering this contest as the antagonist, then it would be strange to see the return of a gimmick that fans would likely want to cheer and get behind.

We’ll probably won’t find out if The Demon will be returning until the event itself, but it would be an odd sight considering the circumstances.

Edge vs Finn Balor Hell in a Cell Prediction

Image Copyright: WWE

Considering that Edge has had one up on the Judgement Day group over the past few months, we believe that this is the time that Balor will get the big win.

The sight of Balor winning after an incredible HIAC match would be huge for his WWE career, so this seems the most likely outcome.

It wouldn’t be too much of a shock to see Edge take the win, especially if he’s being considered for a run in the main event at some point, but Balor taking the W almost NEEDS to be the outcome here.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Finn Balor will beat Edge at WrestleMania 39

