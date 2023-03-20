Gunther has been a dominant Intercontinental Champion on WWE programming for some time, but will WrestleMania 39 prove to be his final night with the gold?

The leader of Imperium will be defending against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match, which promises to be one of the hardest-hitting of the entire weekend.

We’ll be looking at the variables in this potential banger of a match to try and determine who we believe will be leaving WrestleMania Goes Hollywood with the IC Title in their possession.

Here are our predictions for Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April 2023.

How did we get here?

As noted, Gunther has been an incredibly dominant IC Champion, with the former PROGRESS World Champion having captured the gold on the June 10th 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown from Ricochet.

McIntyre and Sheamus have had an interesting relationship on WWE programming over the past few years, with the duo teaming up in recent times under a very non-PG team name.

Sheamus has also been trying to get hold of the IC belt, as it is the only title that he has not won during his tenure with the company. However, both he and McIntyre would get the pinfall win during a #1 contenders’ Fatal 5 Way match, leading to a straight one-on-one bout to determine the challenger to Gunther at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Imperium would interfere during the one-on-one bout between the two men on the March 17th 2023, episode of SmackDown, leading to Adam Pearce making this a Triple Threat contest.

Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre Prediction

First off, our main prediction is that this match is going to be a certified banger. Sheamus and Gunther had arguably the best WWE match of 2022 back at Clash at the Castle, and putting someone the quality of McIntyre in there will only add to the brutality on show.

This is a tough one because you can make a case for all three men being given the win on the night itself. Sheamus is chasing the only belt he hasn’t won, McIntyre is looking to come full circle and win the belt he had when he was the ‘Chosen One’, and Gunther has been on an absolute tear for almost a year.

Ultimately, we believe that Gunther will end up getting the win and that Sheamus and McIntyre will end up in another feud that heads into at least Backlash.

GiveMeSport Prediction: Gunther will get the win and retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

What matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 39?

As of writing (Monday, March 20th 2023), the following bouts have been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd 2023 (via WWE.com):

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women's Championship Match - Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship Match - Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

United States Championship Match - Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL

Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship Match - Gunther (c) vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs TBA and TBA vs TBA and TBA vs TBA and TBA

It’s likely that there will be even more bouts confirmed for the event as we head closer to April 1st 2023.